Woman accused of trafficking teens at Orlando hotels sentenced to 2 life sentences

ORLANDO FL— Shana Marie Lee Bryant has been sentenced to two life terms in prison after being found guilty of trafficking minors. Bryant was arrested in December 2021 after a 15-year-old runaway turned up at Dr. Phillips Hospital earlier that year and informed hospital staff that she had been trafficked. After law enforcement officials were notified, the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Bryant and two others.

by Frank Butler, Orlando Advocate

Investigators say Bryant, Tracy Koger and Tyrell San Juan Ponds would approach teenaged runaways and offer them a place to stay, but after taking them to a hotel room, would then force them to perform sex acts with paying customers.

Koger and Ponds were arrested 2 months after Bryant, in February 2022.

Koger pled guilty in September to conspiracy to commit human trafficking. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Ponds’ trial is currently set for Jan. 22.