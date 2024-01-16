America’s Teens Set to Dream Big at 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentoring event fosters dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities; 100 outstanding students from New York to California to be part of the multi-day event in April.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — They want to build rocket ships that soar through the galaxy; teach people nationwide how to make better nutritional choices; and spread even more magic at The Most Magical Place on Earth. They are high school students from the 2024 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, and they all have the same thing in common – Big Dreams!

The new class of 100 students from around the country was revealed today on the Martin Luther King Day holiday by Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, where the annual mentoring program was created to broaden career awareness and inspire teens from Black and underrepresented communities to dream beyond their wildest imaginations.

The selected students were featured during a live TV segment on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The segment highlighted one of the selected students,16-year-old Sophia of South Orange, New Jersey, who is involved with her local YMCA, Girls Scouts, orchestra, lacrosse and the math team, and aspires to become an aerospace engineer.

At the four-day program at Walt Disney World, Sophia and the other Disney Dreamers will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators, who will immerse them in workshops and seminars designed to supercharge their career dreams. The students will also explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.

And, of course, they will spend plenty of time experiencing the magic of Walt Disney World.

“We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year!” remarked Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy. “These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams.”

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. The program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to support diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think and dream big.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

The 100 students selected for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state): Name City State Trynnady A. Demopolis AL Makena D. Oro Valley AZ Eli M. Mesa AZ Chase R. Peoria AZ Yara A. Sunnyvale CA Christian A. Chula Vista CA Johannes A. Los Angeles CA Kira B. Mission Viejo CA Zoie D. Chula Vista CA Orlando E. Los Angeles CA Gavin K. Orange CA David L. Encino CA Maria L. Los Angeles CA Noelle N. Torrance CA Lola O. Carson CA Ahmad S. Banning CA Ricardo S. Bell CA Roshan S. Whittier CA Abigail V. Aliso Viejo CA Shrujana V. Pleasanton CA Emma Rose W. Laguna Niguel CA Yuri Y. Fullerton CA Sophia Z. San Jose CA James C. Granby CT Julia A. Washington DC Sofia B. Boynton Beach FL Mya C. Fort Lauderdale FL Michaelangelo D. Kissimmee FL Gabriella G. Sunny Isles Beach FL Devanshi Krishna G. Wesley Chapel FL Dayna H. Belle Isle FL Alana M. Lauderhill FL Gabriel Q. Dade City FL Bengina A. Lithia Springs GA Hannah D. Riverdale GA Lillian F. Mount Airy GA Jordan H. Grovetown GA Riley K. Acworth GA Amir M. Mableton GA Patrice N. Augusta GA Bianca O. Marietta GA Cameryn P. Atlanta GA Ellis S. Atlanta GA Elisabeth L. Des Moines IA Kevin K. Arlington Heights IL Kjersten O. Carmel IN Leena D. Olathe KS Ayanna J. Olathe KS Kaleyce M. Merriam KS Graham B. Fort Thomas KY JahhSuha O. Lexington KY Ja’Leah R. Baton Rouge LA Ezekiel W. Slidell LA Anah S. Rockville MD Keyaira J. Detroit MI Hosanna Z. Ypsilanti MI Legacy J. Saint Louis MO Mia E. Raleigh NC Jill H. Garner NC Camille S. Charlotte NC Shadiya U. Charlotte NC Tacori W. Winston-Salem NC Jayden W. Henderson NC Sanaa W. Charlotte NC Nathaniel D. Willingboro NJ Sophia H. South Orange NJ Reyna M. Bridgeton NJ Jasmine O. Las Vegas NV Rabiat A. Bronx NY Kyla Marie G. Laurelton NY Ava R. Grand Island NY Jacora G. Oakwood Village OH Benjamin M. Hudson OH Faith S. Byesville OH TeLario W. Blacklick OH Daniela L. Norristown PA Nandana M. McDonald PA Joci W. Munford TN Ahlaysia B. Desoto TX Hayden B. Hutto TX Walter B. San Antonio TX Christiana B. Lewisville TX Logan E. League City TX Lakshmi G. Coppell TX Zahra K. Plano TX Madison M. Dallas TX Nigel M. Missouri City TX Julia S. San Antonio TX Elyse W. Orange TX Gavin W. Sugar Land TX James Y. Houston TX Jameson B. Chesapeake VA Athena B. Falls Church VA Alyssa C. Afton VA Ella E. Farmville VA Elijah M. Norfolk VA Eleanor T. Gig Harbor WA Matthew A. Shorewood WI Loren M. Milwaukee WI Jaeda W. Madison WI







About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy’s mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

