24 Hour Marathon Channel Launching At Midnight Tonight With Joy Reid, Angela Rye, Ben Crump, Tamika Mallory And Others

“The official State of the Union will be filled with empty promises and misinformation, but the State of the People is our answer—a 24-hour livestream elevating the voices that truly reflect our community’s needs,” says Angela Rye, one of the organizers of StateOfThePeople.media. “It’s time for all of us to take a stand. Join us as we uplift the issues that matter, demand accountability for the harm caused and chart a path forward where we can thrive,” she adds.
The public is invited to register at StateOfThePeople.media, and to watch there, as well, beginning tonight, March 3rd, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET to March 4th, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET
The following leaders will be hosts:
Joy Reid, journalist; Elected officials; Angela Rye, Native Land Pod; Andrew Gillum, Native Land Pod; Stacey Abrams, lawyer and former Georgia State Representative; Ibram X. Kendi author; Ben Crump, civil rights attorney; Jaime Harrison, Former Party Chair of the DNC; Clay Cane and Reecie Colbert, news personalities; Monique Pressley, trial attorney and legal analyst; Tamika D. Mallory, activist and founder of Until Freedom; Janai Nelson, President of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Maya Wiley, President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Elie Mystal, journalist; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist and Undistracted; Shavon Arline-Bradley, President and CEO for National Council of Negro Women; Quentin James, founder and President of The Collective; Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of Collective PAC; Maurice Mitchell, National Director of Working Families; A’shanti Gholar, President of EMERGE America; Aisha Mills, public affairs stratigest; Black Voters Matter Fund; Fatima Gross Graves, CEO of the National Women’s Law Center; Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and activist; Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church; Ashley Allison, founder of Watering Hole Media; Lauren Burke; Michael McBride, co-founder of Black Church PAC; Party; Rev. Mark Thompson of BlackPressUSA.com, civil rights activist and Host of Make It Plain.