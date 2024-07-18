    483 HP Genesis GV60: Pure Electric Thrill! ⚡ #shorts #GV60

    By
    Stacy M. Brown
    -
    0
    32
    Written by Stacy M. Brown

    Roosevelt Gist, President

    AutoNetwork.com

    Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

    Author Profile
    Stacy M. Brown
     | Website

    Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent

    Related Posts