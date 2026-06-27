End Sanctions Now – U.S. Economic Warfare Has Made Venezuela’s Earthquake Catastrophe Worse

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CODEPINK extends our deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that have taken hundreds of lives, injured thousands, and left entire communities in urgent need of assistance. Our hearts are with the families mourning loved ones, the first responders risking their lives, and all those working tirelessly to rescue survivors and begin the difficult process of recovery.

For years, CODEPINK has opposed the U.S. policy of sanctions, economic coercion, and regime change directed at Venezuela because these policies have inflicted immense suffering on ordinary people while failing to achieve their stated goals. Today’s catastrophe makes clear what we have long argued: when a country is deliberately weakened through economic warfare, its ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters is also weakened. The United States has a responsibility to help address the humanitarian consequences of the policies it has imposed.

We call on the Trump administration to provide immediate, massive humanitarian assistance in coordination with Venezuelan authorities. Aid must be unconditional, strictly civilian in nature, and must never be used as a pretext for military intervention or political interference. Too often, we’ve seen the U.S. and other Western countries exploit natural disasters like this in order to deepen foreign control. In Haiti, the U.S. and its allies have repeatedly pushed militarization and politically conditioned aid instead of genuine recovery led by the country itself. In this moment, the world must refuse to allow Venezuela to be forced down the same path.

We also call on the administration to immediately lift all U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and release Venezuelan funds under U.S. jurisdiction so they can be used for emergency relief, reconstruction, and recovery.

This is the time for cooperation, compassion, and respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty. We urge the international community to support relief efforts and stand with the Venezuelan people as they rebuild their homes, their communities, and their future.