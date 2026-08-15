Former rebel fighters join campaign against Ebola in the DR Congo

Twenty-seven former rebels are being deployed as community mobilisers in the Tchomia locality of Ituri Province to promote behaviours that prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

A deadly outbreak

The Ebola outbreak is on track to become the deadliest epidemic in the history of the DRC.

The latest information states that the current outbreak has already killed 2,000 lives across the country.

Caused by the Bundibugyo species, for which there is not yet an approved vaccine, the outbreak is spreading quickly.

Conflict, poor roads and the lack of access to healthcare are making it difficult to contain. It has recently reached a sixth province in the DR Congo, and it is threatening to spread to neighbouring South Sudan, according to media reports.

Rebel combatants turned community mobilisers

Eastern DRC has suffered years of instability as rebel groups have continued to fight government forces, driving millions of people from their homes.

The UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, has supported the demobilisation of former rebels.

After receiving training on prevention measures and detection of suspect cases, the rebels-turned community mobilisers were sent to heavily frequented areas across Tchomia including the central market, the town centre, and the animal feed production site.

They emphasised the importance of regular handwashing, shared information on how to identify symptoms and stressed the need to promptly report suspect cases to health authorities.

“The idea here is to make these former combatants and community members active participants in the fight against Ebola,” said Florent Nzama, the coordinator of a local NGO network.

For MONUSCO the project serves a dual purpose: Responding to a public health emergency and contributing to stabilisation efforts by strengthening community cohesion.

“This action illustrates their involvement in community life after demobilization,” explained a MONUSCO representative. © UNOCHA/Ramatoulaye Moussa Maz