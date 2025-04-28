Kamala Harris Speaks on the Trump 100 Days

By April Ryan

“We the People” is the theme of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, which she will deliver Wednesday night in San Francisco. Harris will critique the Trump administration’s first 100 days in office and empower the audience to create their version of America. Although she has spoken recently at a few events like the NAACP Image Awards, this address will be her first extensive public remarks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco. Harris will honor the organization’s legacy of empowering women in politics with a speech focused on empowering Americans and helping them understand that they can make the America they want by getting involved. Harris is said to be clear that no one’s coming to save us with the idea that collective change can happen. In past speeches, she has used examples of people getting involved in the fight against hate and segregation, which has historically faced tension and a constant dynamic of opposition toward progress.

This speech comes as President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are underwater. According to MSNBC, his current poll numbers have him at a 55% disapproval rate. Track Donald Trump’s approval rating: NBC News polls. When it comes to the economy, as it relates to trade and tariffs, the president’s poll numbers show a 61% disapproval rate. The economy and the price of eggs weighed heavily on last year’s presidential outcome; even though Donald Trump won, his high disapproval numbers on tariffs and trade are significant. The upcoming speech is considered intentional, as she still feels a responsibility from a new and different perch as a former politician who recognizes people want to hear from her.