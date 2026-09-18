Notice of Intent to Register Fictitious Name – Packyard Carpet & Upholstery

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Packyard Carpet & Upholstery, with its principal office or place of business at 14516 Avalon Road, Apt 125, Winter Garden, FL 34787 in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Matheus Dos Santos, 14516 Avalon Rd Apt 125, Winter Garden, FL 34787 and Packyard Services, LLC, 22161 A Boca Rancho Dr., Boca Raton, FL 33428, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certify(ies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.