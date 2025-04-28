PRESS RELEASE: Golf Club at North Carolina State University Wins 2025 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Spring Championship

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. (April 27, 2025) – Golf Club at North Carolina State University claimed its second national title today in a wire-to-wire finish at the 2025 PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) Spring Championship at Mission Resort + Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. The club previously won the title at the 2022 Spring Championship. “We were leading after Round 1 and feeling pretty stressed out overnight, but I’m glad we all came through and played well on Sunday and got it done at the end,” said Travis Moore, Golf Club at North Carolina State Club President. The players’ bond, Moore said, made the difference and helped the team bring home their first national title in three years. “We’ve got people who’ve played three or four years of club golf together, so we really know each other really well,” he said. “We keep each other in it when we pass each other on a hole. It’s amazing being friends with seven guys and being able to do something like this. It’s awesome.”

North Carolina State built on a +1 (356) Round 1 lead to finish +24 (739, 356-383). Reigning champion Grand Canyon University finished second (+31, 746, 372-374), seven strokes behind North Carolina State. Texas A&M Golf Club (+32, 747, 365-382) finished third, followed by Keiser University with a +37 (752, 369-383) in fourth. The University of Massachusetts Amherst Golf Club rounded out the top five with a +39 (754, 380-374). With a two-day score of -2 (141,69-72), Ajay Patel of the University of Florida took home the individual medalist honors. Four players tied for second, rounding out the top five and comprising the All-Tournament Team: Ethan Laake of the University of Cincinnati (+1, 144, 74-40); Ian Gillis from Keiser University (+1, 144, 75-69); UMass Amherst Golf Club’s Chris Pickering (+1, 144, 75-69); and Gage Foddrell, an individual player representing Parker University (+1, 144, 73-71). Patel thanked his team for making his medalist honors possible. “So, we didn’t play very well in the first round, and we got a very early tee time,” he said. “But we got some good conditions, and it just helped me to play better today. “I just found the stretch and made some birdies,” Patel continued. “I had a little struggle on Hole No. 17, but I played well at the end.”

Club golf teams competed in their respective regions throughout the spring semester to advance to the Championship. Teams and individual players qualified by:

Three (3) automatic qualifiers from each of the five zones across the country

Highest-ranked teams not included in one of the automatic qualifiers

Defending champions from the previous Fall and Spring Championships and Fall Invitational

Other exemptions as identified by the NCCGA team

Top Individual students (who were not on a competing team).

2025 PGA NCCGA Spring Championship All-Tournament Team

Awarded to the Top 5 individual finishers, including ties:

Ajay Patel, University of Florida

Ethan Laake of the University of Cincinnati

Ian Gillis from Keiser University

Chris Pickering, UMass Amherst Golf Club

Gage Foddrell Parker University

2025 PGA NCCGA Spring Champions

Golf Club at North Carolina State University

Club President: Travis Moore

Cayden Bryner

Andrew Byrd

Chase Finch

Josiah Linton

Jackson Maze

Paul McClean

Travis Moore

Will Farrell

About the PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA)

The PGA NCCGA is the national governing body of collegiate club golf and is operated by the PGA of America. With more than 400 schools and 5,000 members, the NCCGA makes college golf a reality for any student. For more information about the PGA NCCGA, visit NCCGA.org and follow on Instagram.

About Mission Hills Resort + Club

Mission Resort + Club is located in the rolling hills of Central Florida’s Lake County in the town of Howey-in-the-Hills, 35 minutes northwest of Orlando. The destination resort features 176 graciously appointed, newly updated guestrooms, suites and villas, two championship golf courses, four restaurants, two lounges, and a poolside bar. Recreational amenities include eight tennis courts, jogging and bicycling trails, volleyball courts, outdoor pool and hydro-spa, fitness center, fishing, and powerboat and eco-touring. The 6,200-square-foot Spa features a thoughtful menu of treatments and services. More than 30,000 square feet of well-appointed indoor and outdoor event space is available for meetings, corporate retreats, weddings, and other special occasions. For more information and bookings visit http://www.missionresortandclub.com or call (352) 324-3101. Follow along via Facebook and Instagram for the latest news.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators, and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion, and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, and seniors, and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Mandy Crow, Alday PR, [email protected]

Alan Cox, PGA of America, [email protected]