Slotkin Rips Trump’s ‘Reckless’ Agenda in Fiery Rebuttal: He’ll Make You Pay’

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Ill.) delivered a sharp and relentless rebuttal to former President Donald Trump’s chaotic address to Congress on Tuesday night, warning that his economic policies and erratic leadership will leave everyday Americans footing the bill for a billionaire-friendly agenda. Slotkin, the newly elected senator from Illinois—one of the key states Trump flipped in 2024—blasted the former president’s approach to governance, calling his economic promises “a reckless and chaotic gamble” that would “walk us into a recession.” “Trump is on the hunt to find trillions of dollars to pass on to the wealthiest of Americans, and to do that, he’s going to make you pay,” she said, tearing into his trade policies, rising prescription drug costs, and ballooning national debt.

Slotkin also aimed the Trump administration’s sweeping federal layoffs, which she called a “mindless” purge of critical workers. “The firing of people who protect our nuclear weapons, keep our planes from crashing, and conduct life-saving research—only to rehire them two days later? No CEO in America could do that without being summarily fired,” she said. Speaking from Wyandotte, Michigan, Slotkin positioned herself as a voice for working-class Americans frustrated by rising costs and political dysfunction. She called out Trump’s coziness with billionaires like Elon Musk, warning that their unchecked influence could jeopardize everything from Social Security to private financial data. “Is there anyone comfortable with Musk and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information, and your bank accounts?” she asked.

Slotkin didn’t hold back on foreign policy either, skewering Trump for his embarrassing Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “That wasn’t just a bad episode of reality TV,” she said. “It summed up Trump’s whole approach to the world. Cozy up to dictators like Vladimir Putin, kick our allies like the Canadians in the teeth, and call it strategy.” The Illinois senator, a former CIA analyst, framed the stakes as a choice between responsible leadership and reckless upheaval. “America wants change, but there’s a responsible way to make change and a reckless way,” she said. “We can make that change without forgetting who we are as a country and as a democracy.” Closing her remarks with a call to action, Slotkin urged Americans not to disengage. “Hold your elected officials, including me, accountable,” she said. “Go to town halls. Demand action. Doom scrolling doesn’t count—I’m putting that on a pillow.”