Smart Investment Property Decisions Are Helping Build Black Wealth

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Author: BlackPressUSA

By Dax Janel Valencia

Smart investment property decisions are helping Black Americans build wealth by creating an additional source of cash flow, usually through monthly rental payments. They also create long-term financial well-being by allowing those in the Black community to generate property equity.

Making smart real estate investing decisions remains crucial to Black Americans, as huge gaps in racial wealth and homeownership still exist. As the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) reports, compared to the median Black family, the median white family has 6.5 times more wealth.

What Constitutes an Investment Property?

An investment property is real estate bought and managed with the primary purpose of being a rental property and generating financial returns. They help property owners earn income through rental payments and build wealth through appreciation and equity in real estate.

Some specific examples of investment properties are residential properties like:

Single-family homes

Multi-family apartment buildings

Vacation rentals

Condominium units

Townhomes

Commercial properties, such as office buildings and retail spaces (e.g., restaurants and storefronts), are also popular investment properties.

Many Black investors are in both residential and commercial investing, such as the likes of R. Donahue Peebles. He’s the founder and CEO of The Peebles Corporation, one of the largest Black-owned real estate investment firms in the U.S., whose developments have a total investment value of over $8 billion.

There are also industrial properties that can serve as investments, such as warehouses and storage facilities. Alternative properties, like undeveloped raw land and fix-and-flip projects, are other examples.

What Are the 1% and 2% Rules for Investment Property?

The 1% and 2% rules are more like real estate investment strategies designed as quick screening tools for investors.

The 1% rule states that the monthly rent of a property should be at least 1% of its overall purchase and repair cost. The 2% rule is a variation, stating that the monthly rent should be no less than 2% of the property’s purchase and repair cost.

Another 1% rule in real estate applies to its maintenance. Investopedia explains that this budgeting approach states owners should set aside at least 1% to 4% of their property’s value in cash each year.

The money will then go toward potential repairs or replacements, both expected and unexpected.

How Are Smart Investment Property Decisions Helping Build Black Wealth?

When Black investors make savvy investment property decisions, they’re taking steps to achieve financial freedom by creating extra sources of income. They also build stronger financial frameworks for their family’s future (and future family members), as smart property investments allow for equity building.

Generating Short and Long-Term Income

One example of a smart investment property decision that helps build Black wealth through stable short- and long-term rental income generation is purchasing properties in areas with:

Robust job markets

Exceptional schools

Growing populations

Good safety and family-friendly ratings

Low crime rates

Properties in such locations are more likely to attract quality tenants. Quality tenants, in turn, often have a high likelihood of staying in the long run and always paying rent on time.

They respect rental properties like they’re their own, taking good care of their landlord’s assets.

Transforming Real Estate Assets Into Passive Income Generators and Wealth Builders

Some people, particularly first-time investors, mistakenly believe that investing in real estate automatically means passive income. In most cases, it’s not, particularly for property owners who also serve as property managers.

Being a self-managing property owner and landlord can be, in some cases, a 24/7 job. Tenants may encounter late-night property maintenance emergencies, such as a burst plumbing pipe or busted furnace in the middle of a winter night.

A smart property investment decision that Black investors should consider is to delegate most of their landlord responsibilities to a full-service property manager. With one on board, property owners can enjoy the following perks, as explained by this guide exploring Cerritos property management solutions:

Professional property marketing

Thorough but compliant tenant screening

On-time rent collection

Regular in-person property inspections

Handling of property maintenance requests

Coordination of necessary property repairs

Monthly accounting and financial reporting

Legal processing of evictions

With a full-service rental property management partner, Black investors can turn their real estate assets into a passive income generator. They can reclaim their time and focus on other crucial tasks, such as exploring more investment avenues and further growing their portfolio.

Building Generational Wealth Through Equity

Equity in real estate means the portion of a property that an owner has direct ownership of (the property’s current market value minus outstanding mortgage debt). The bigger a Black investor’s equity, the greater their net worth, and the bigger the profits they can make if they sell the property.

Equity grows over time, primarily through appreciation and property upgrades. Black investors who therefore make smart investment decisions, such as focusing on value-boosting, functional improvements (e.g., energy efficiency remodels and mechanical updates), can build more generational wealth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Rental Properties the Only Way to Invest in Real Estate?

No, rental properties are just one way to invest in real estate. Black investors, particularly those new to the industry and who have lower budget thresholds, can get started in real estate investing via real estate investment trusts (REITs).

REITs are companies that own, finance, or manage income-producing properties, such as apartment buildings, shopping malls, and warehouses. They allow investors to invest in large-scale real estate properties with minimal capital by only requiring them to buy “shares” of the company.

Is Real Estate Ever a High-Risk Investment?

All types of investments, including real estate ones, carry some degree of risk. In many cases, real estate investments are on the lower end of the risk threshold.

Still, some ventures are riskier, such as house-flipping. With house-flipping, the “danger” is that unexpected structural problems or process delays can wipe out profits.

It’s for this reason that flipping houses is best for highly experienced, veteran investors with significant cash reserves.

Generate Income and Wealth With Savvy Investment Property Decisions

Savvy investment property decisions include focusing on properties in the right locations, partnering with professional rental managers, and staying on top of value-boosting upgrades. Black investors who make these decisions can generate passive income and build wealth in both the short and long run.

Check out the rest of our news platform for more insightful guides like this and the latest happenings and events in the Black community.

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