Stupid Is As Stupid Does: Musk’s New Edict

Co-President Musk had his minions at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) send out an email to all departments across the federal government saying:

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as resignation.”

by Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com

This is the “genius” Trump and MAGA call “the smartest man in the world.” Just saying it means the world is in a truly sorry state.

This is the guy who spearheaded Trump’s firing of up to 350 employees of the National Nuclear Security Administration. The employees there learned they had been fired when they showed up at work and found the doors to the building locked. What business owner would fire employees without knowing what they do? Don’t the words ‘National Nuclear Security’ say: “If you don’t know, you better ask somebody?”

But hey, stupid is as stupid does.

Later, after they realized that these people were working on critical projects like reassembling nuclear warheads, managing massive radioactive waste sites and making sure the radioactive material there doesn’t contaminate nearby communities, they said “Oops!” and tried to hire them back.

Musk is out of control– with Trump’s apparent blessings. Thousands of government employees have already been forced out of the federal workforce — either by being fired or extorted with a buyout — during the first month of Trump’s administration. The White House and Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency fire both new and career workers alike, and tell agency heads to plan for “large-scale reductions in force.”

Republicans spent Biden’s entire 4 years complaining about government “over-reaching.” But that was before Musk was elected. Okay, appointed or designated– whatever the most accurate term might be. Today, anything and everything is okay. This email seemed calculated to do one thing– allow Musk to exert control over every federal agency, no matter who is presently in charge. His ulterior motives could not be any clearer. He wants and is jockeying to be 1st President.

Surprisingly, the Department of Defense immediately pushed back. In an intra-agency memorandum signed by Under Secretary Darin Selneck, DoD employees were told:

“The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures. When and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the email titled “What did you do last week.”

FBI Director Kash Patel was also not happy. He told agency employees that he– and not Elon Musk– is in charge of the FBI, and that Mr. Seig Heil should be ignored.

“FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedure. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”

In attempting to go around the agency heads recently appointed by Trump and approved by House and Senate Republicans, Musk was making a power play that ruffled the feathers of DoD, the FBI and the national Intelligence Community, as well. Commandeering the Oval Office with his son on his shoulders apparently went to his head, but appointed agency heads are not as wiling as Trump to let Musk do the talking for them.

Tulsi Gabbard was the most dismissive of Musk’s attempted interference, saying tersely:

“Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, IC employees should not respond to the OPM email.”

I’m sure Musk got the message, and I’m sure he ran to Trump to complain. Chinks in the armor keep surfacing. What unfolds over the next few days will be extremely telling about the rest of Trump’s ill-fated presidency.