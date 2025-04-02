Sudan: Sexual violence used as weapon of terror against women and girls

Amid alarming reports of sexual violence being used as a weapon of terror across Sudan, UN reproductive health agency, UNFPA, is warning that over 12 million women and girls – and increasingly men and boys – are estimated to be at risk.

