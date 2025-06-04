Top UN advocate sounds alarm over sexual violence crisis in gang-ravaged Haiti

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on 21 May that widespread armed violence continues to expose Haitian children to widespread sexual abuse, exploitation and recruitment by the gangs which now control whole swathes of the country.

Escalating sexual violence

UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, raised the alarm on Wednesday over a surge in reports of sexual violence against women and girls since the beginning of the year – particularly rape, gang rape and sexual slavery.

“These heinous crimes are overwhelmingly concentrated in areas under gang control,” she said, warning that sexual violence is being used deliberately and systematically by gangs to assert power and punish certain communities.

Survivors have reported being assaulted in their own homes or public spaces.

As health centres shut down and insecurity pushes families into overcrowded shelters, access to essential services remains limited. Without accountability, perpetrators are further emboldened.

“Concrete and immediate measures are essential to enhance the protection of Haitians, prioritizing those most at risk,” said Ms. Patten.

UN response

The Special Representative stressed the need for full deployment of the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which aims to reinforce Haitian national security forces but remains underfunded. She called on the international community to step up financial support.

She also underscored the importance of UN Security Council sanctions aimed at weakening gang operations, particularly by disrupting the illicit arms trade that fuels their power and attacks.

The recent reopening of the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince marks a significant step toward restoring the rule of law. It follows the establishment of two Specialized Judicial Units supported by the United Nations, one of which focuses specifically on mass crimes, including sexual violence.

“I urge the Government of Haiti to accelerate the operationalization of these Units,” said Ms. Patten. “Ending impunity is a fundamental step in breaking the cycle of violence and restoring dignity and safety to Haiti’s women and girls.”