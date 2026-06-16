WHO commends Uganda’s Ebola response, urges vigilance and regional cooperation

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The outbreak, confirmed in both the DRC and Uganda in May, is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine. Health officials say the response is taking place in a challenging environment marked by humanitarian pressures, insecurity and significant cross-border movement.

Uganda has reported 19 confirmed cases and one probable case to date, with infections largely linked to transmission from the DRC.

Encouraging signs

Despite the challenges, a senior WHO official who spent the past three weeks in the country expressed confidence that the outbreak can be contained.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director for the Health Emergencies Programme, pointed to encouraging signs, including strong community cooperation, newly opened laboratories and the recovery and discharge of some patients.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Uganda last as part of a regional mission to assess outbreak control efforts and support the response.

Following his visit, Tedros said Uganda had mounted a robust response, highlighting the country’s surveillance, testing and case management systems, which have enabled authorities to identify and manage cases rapidly.

‘Preparedness saves lives’

Tedros also praised the quality of care being provided at the Ebola Treatment Unit at Mulago Hospital’s isolation facility.

The unit was commissioned within six hours of the outbreak being declared and is staffed by members of Uganda’s Emergency Medical Team (EMT), a 146-member group established and trained in 2023 with support from WHO and the European Union.

According to WHO, the team was deployed within two hours of the outbreak declaration.

“The unit and the staff that we see here are because of preparedness,” said Dr Kasonde Mwinga, WHO Representative in Uganda, affirming that “preparedness saves lives”.

Call for continued vigilance

Tedros stressed that the risk of further transmission remains and that vigilance must stay high.

He underscored the need for sustained cooperation between Uganda and the DRC, noting that no country can control the outbreak alone and that stopping transmission at its source is essential to reducing the risk of wider regional spread.

The WHO chief also highlighted the importance of community engagement, particularly in border areas where communities span both countries.

Public health officials warn that outbreaks become harder to contain when people are reluctant to report symptoms, participate in contact tracing or follow health guidance.

Opposition to travel bans

Tedros reiterated WHO’s position that travel bans are not an effective tool for controlling Ebola outbreaks and called on countries to reconsider them.

“Travel bans are not helpful in controlling Ebola outbreaks and can negatively affect the movement of essential supplies, response teams and commodities needed to support control efforts,” he said.

Learning from experience

The current outbreak is Uganda’s ninth experience with Ebola. WHO said lessons from previous outbreaks have helped strengthen the country’s surveillance systems, laboratory networks and emergency medical teams.

Leonard Zulu, the UN Resident Coordinator for Uganda, said the UN system was working closely with national authorities under WHO’s technical leadership.

“We are advancing a unified and coordinated response to strengthen preparedness, protect vulnerable communities and support national efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak,” he said.