Scorching Heat Sparks Bipartisan Climate Alarm

Thousands Convene in Washington, DC, Celebrating 112 Years of Public Service, Empowerment, and Impact

Washington – More than a century of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action will take center stage as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, convenes its 57th National Convention, bringing together attendees from across the globe to celebrate its legacy and shape its path forward.

At capacity, 20,000 members of the storied organization will convene July 8-13, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation’s capital, joined by an additional 13,000 tuning in virtually. From empowering communities to elevating its impact, the Sorority is moving forward with fortitude to meet this pivotal moment with purpose, power, and unity.

“It is my honor to welcome our dynamic sisterhood to the 57th National Convention of Delta Sigma Theta,” said International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes. “Our Sorority was founded 112 years ago on the campus of Howard University by 22 young women. We honor our origin and our future through our theme, ‘Forward with Fortitude: A Homecoming of Strength and Purpose.’ During the coming days, we will be inspired by our legacy and energized by the possibilities ahead, as we exchange ideas and information, hear from experts, and learn about best practices to actively engage our sisterhood, empower our communities, and elevate our impact.”

The Sorority’s tradition of activism on the frontlines dates back to just weeks after its inception, when its Founders boldly marched in the 1913 Women’s Suffrage Parade—the only Black women’s organization to do so.

The power-packed 2025 convention week will feature a series of meaningful sessions and events that speak to our sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SISTERHOOD

Golf Tournament

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

9:00 am

University of Maryland Golf Course

3800 Golf Course Road, College Park, MD 20742

OPEN TO PRESS

Helen Webb Harris, a pioneering educator, advocate, and sports leader, will be recognized at Deltas on the Fairway National Golf Tournament, which is the kickoff to the 57th National Convention. This tribute celebrates Harris’s profound contributions to education, community service, and golf.

SCHOLARSHIP

Award Presentation at Public Meeting

Thursday, July 10, 2025

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Halls D&E

OPEN TO PRESS

The 2025 recipient of the Dr. Thelma T. Daley Distinguished Professor Endowed Chair will be announced at this meeting. Since 1977, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Distinguished Professor Endowed Chair Award—affectionately known as DPEC—has been awarded to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to provide research support for a distinguished professor in residence. Now named in honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s 16th National President, Dr. Thelma T. Daley, who established the award, DPEC has provided over $2 million to more than 20 institutions. The award supports the research agendas of African American faculty whose work enhances the quality of life for African American families and communities.

SERVICE

Impact Day

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Room 150 AB

OPEN TO PRESS

To combat period poverty and promote menstrual equity worldwide, volunteers will pack menstrual hygiene supplies for donation as part of the Sorority’s R.E.D. (Restoring Equity and Dignity) Circle of Compassion initiative. The Sorority has a history of giving back to the city in which its convention is held, as part of its global service initiatives. Nearly 3,000 items are being packed and donated to support Washington, D.C. nonprofits, including Covenant House Washington, Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter (Catholic Charities), and Dolls & Dreams.

The initiative’s global impact can be seen both through donations of supplies to Mombasa Relief in Kenya, as well as a financial contribution of $10,000 to support menstrual health and education programs at I Can Fly High School in Kenya and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Elementary School in Ch’erette, Haiti. This large-scale effort will make a direct and measurable difference, since millions of girls around the world are still forced to miss school or face shame simply because they lack access to basic menstrual supplies.

Blood Drive

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Floor 2, Room 208AB

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive during the convention. One in three Black donors is a match for someone with sickle cell disease – an enduring and often invisible condition. The disease disproportionately affects individuals of African descent, many of whom rely on routine blood transfusions as an essential treatment to prevent life-threatening complications.

Red Tank Pitch Competition

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Room 144 ABC

OPEN TO PRESS

The third iteration of the Delta Red Tank Pitch Competition for aspiring and established “Deltapreneurs” will culminate with a live grand finale during the 57th National Convention. Collegiate and alumnae members representing all seven regions have successfully advanced through two rounds of competition, vying for the opportunity to present their elevator pitch in person to a review panel. The six Red Tank finalists will receive mentoring, business guidance, and monetary awards ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 to support their business, products, or services. Under the National Program Planning and Development Committee’s Economic Development Subcommittee, this initiative advances the Women’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Program and supports the Sorority’s Financial Fortitude initiative.

Public Meeting

Thursday, July 10, 2025

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Halls D&E

OPEN TO PRESS

As a signature event of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s National Convention, the Public Meeting—led by the International President—welcomes community leaders, public officials, and convention guests for an evening of celebration and recognition. This open-to-the-public gathering honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding service, leadership, and contributions to civic life, the arts, and the humanities. Dignitaries offering remarks often include national and local elected officials, corporate sponsors, and leaders of fellow Divine Nine organizations. This year’s event will be hosted by WUSA 9’s Lesli Foster.

SOCIAL ACTION

Social Action Luncheon

Friday, July 11, 2025

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Halls A&B

A cornerstone of the national convention, the Social Action Luncheon reflects Delta Sigma Theta’s legacy of driving change, influencing policy, and empowering communities through sustained civic involvement. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by U.S. Senator Cory Booker, whose presence affirms the power of civic participation and the urgency of collective action. His message will speak directly to the critical issues shaping our communities and the nation at large.

ABOUT DELTA SIGMA THETA

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Since its founding, more than 350,000 women have joined the organization, making it one of the largest predominantly Black women’s organizations in the country. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated has over 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, the Arabian Gulf, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, the Republic of Korea, West Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Virgin Islands. The Sorority utilizes its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to guide national programs, initiatives, and strategic partnerships. To learn more about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, visit http://www.deltasigmatheta.org.