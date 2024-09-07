Coppin State University Receives a Grant to Help Increase Study Abroad Opportunities for Students 

By Ariyana Griffin | AFRO Staff Writer

Coppin State University, a Historically Black university located in West Baltimore, has received $34,992 from the U.S. Department of State’s Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) Program.

Coppin State is among 37 other colleges and universities selected to participate in the grant program. The funds will grow and diversify study abroad programs across the selected college campuses.

According to information released by the United States Department of State, “Every year, more than 300,000 American students study, intern, or volunteer abroad for academic credit on programs ranging from two weeks to a full academic year.”

These programs allow students to immerse themselves in another country’s culture and gain a new world perspective. The U.S. Department of State created the IDEAS Program to allow American students to gain first-hand international experiences outside of the classroom and diversify study abroad programs.

“The U.S. Department of State is proud to support these U.S. colleges and universities as they build capacity for more American students to study abroad in diverse locations around the world,” said Heidi Manley, chief of USA Study Abroad, U.S. Department of State in a statement. “Increasing the number of U.S. students with international experiences is part of our investment in ensuring that our country’s future leaders have the skills they need in fields ranging from global health to technology and innovation.”

Students can look forward to the funds being allocated to a study abroad office, a resource portal specially for students, faculty, and staff who may be interested in available study abroad initiatives and a means to provide financial support to faculty.

“By leveraging these resources, Coppin State University will broaden its educational opportunities beyond campus borders, enabling students to integrate into the global workforce through diverse learning and collaboration opportunities worldwide,” said Dr. Jale Aldemir, assistant professor, Coppin State School of Education in a statement.

Coppin State University looks forward to creating new international experiences for its student body while actively preparing students with the skills they need to make changes and an impact on issues that directly affect the diaspora.

The development of the study abroad office will begin in Fall 2024, allowing the institution to expand its international footprint for its student body. By Spring 2025, the institution is looking forward to students having the opportunity to apply for international programs.



