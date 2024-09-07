F.I.R.E. Conference Empowers Women to Excel Personally and Professionally

By Regina Carswell Russo | Cincinnati Herald

BT RISE and TColeman Enterprises announce the inaugural full-day F.I.R.E. Conference on Oct. 10, at The Summit Hotel in Madisonville. The F.I.R.E. Conference (Freedom, Intention, Revelation, Evolution) is a first-of-its first-of-its kind gathering of women from diverse backgrounds, ages, and stages of life to spark their passions, ignite their purpose, and fuel their power.

Who better to champion this transformative convening of women than someone who has made it her life’s work to empower individuals to live the life of their dreams? From financial services executive and corporate CEO to founder/CEO of BT RISE, LLC, BT RISE, LLC was founded by Barbara Turner partly to help individuals, particularly women from under-resourced communities — access resources to achieve financial independence.

Sign up for our free newsletters and receive exceptional Cincinnati African American community coverage in your inbox!

According to Turner, “We offer advocacy, education, and financial empowerment tools through our company to help fulfill that mission.”

But she knew she needed to have real conversations with women who wanted not only financial freedom and independence but also personal and professional freedom — freedom to create a life on their terms. She knew just who to launch a conference like that with: her daughter, Life and Empowerment Coach Tiffany Coleman of TColeman Enterprises. TColeman Enterprises helps individuals confidently navigate life’s challenges while tapping into their inner strength with customized solutions.

“The F.I.R.E. Conference is more than an event; it’s a movement to foster a community of empowered women in Cincinnati and beyond. Coproducing this conference with the woman who has modeled this for me all my life is a gift for me and the community. We have so much in-store we had to make it a full day.” said Tiffany Coleman, Founder & CEO of TColeman Enterprises.

Two-hundred fifty attendees are expected to include professionals from the corporate and nonprofit sectors, entrepreneurs, stay-at-home and stay-at-work moms, students, and a “who’s who” of community leaders.

**Event Highlights:** — Real Talk Interactive panel discussions from influential business and community leaders — Supported on All Sides: Networking opportunities — Shop Local/Support Women: Vendor booths by women-owned business — Keep the Fire Burning: Post-Conference Reception. The conference features a stacked lineup of local, regional, and national speakers, including: • BT RISE Founder/CEO Barbara Turner • TColeman Enterprises Founder Tiffany Coleman • Keynote Speaker: Shantell Martin, visual artist, cultural facilitator, teacher, choreographer, songwriter and performer • Keynote Speaker: Kimberla Lawson Roby, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author and speaker.

For registration or sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit http://www.thefireconference.com or contact marycarol@btrise.com. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available.

F.I.R.E. Conference Sponsors: The Christ Hospital Health Network, Cincinnati Business Courier, Constellation Wealth Advisors, Duke Energy, Fifth Third Bank, Hart & Cru, Women Helping Women.



Post Views: 35