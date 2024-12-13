Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley Pledges Inclusive Leadership If He’s Elected DNC Chair

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Democratic National Committee Chair candidate and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley has unveiled a comprehensive inclusion platform, that he says demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that the party reflects the diversity of the nation. Central to his vision is an actionable plan to elevate minority business enterprises and foster diverse leadership within the Democratic Party’s infrastructure. O’Malley, who served as Maryland’s governor from 2007 to 2015, has promised that within his first 100 days as chair, he will “assess and set minority business enterprise inclusion standards to ensure representation among diverse-owned firms.” His staff said O’Malley’s proposed initiatives address long-standing concerns among Democratic members, staff, and vendors who feel sidelined or overlooked by the party’s decision-making processes.

In a memo outlining his vision, O’Malley highlighted the Democratic Party’s diversity is its greatest strength. “Democrats believe in the dignity of every human being. That’s why we’re the party of the working class and lead the fight for the freedom and opportunity of every American,” he stated. “A politics of fear is the other guy’s twisted talent. We ought to focus on reconnecting with the kitchen table of every American — it will take all of us.”

O’Malley’s plan includes several key initiatives aimed at increasing inclusivity:

Within his first 100 days, he intends to set benchmarks for minority business participation by inviting new vendors into a transparent request-for-proposal (RFP) process and providing resources to support successful bids. Diverse Staffing: Partnering with unions, the DNC will prioritize diversity in staffing across race, background, and region, ensuring that leadership structures reflect the party’s broad coalition.

The DNC will establish a database of vendors from all 50 states and territories who will participate in local and national projects. Accountability and Metrics: Clear metrics will be set to evaluate the contributions and impact of vendors and consultants, ensuring alignment with party values and goals.

Initiatives will provide underrepresented consultants with hands-on experience in local campaigns to build a stronger, diverse talent pipeline. Taskforce for Guidance: A coalition of veteran and emerging diverse-owned firms will advise the DNC on fostering an inclusive vendor ecosystem.

O’Malley’s spokesperson said his approach is rooted in his long history of public service and commitment to progressive principles. His career began with grassroots organizing for Senator Barbara Mikulski’s campaign, and he later served on the Baltimore City Council before being elected mayor in 1999. As mayor, he worked to revitalize Baltimore’s neighborhoods and attract investment. During his tenure as governor, O’Malley prioritized education, public safety, and job creation, reducing violent crime to a 35-year low.

O’Malley’s platform for the DNC Chair implores the party to embrace its diverse base and succeed fully. “As the party of working-class people from the Virgin Islands to Wyoming — and every state and territory in between — Democrats stand a better chance of winning when we lean into one of our competitive advantages: our diversity,” O’Malley affirmed. “Ensuring we have a team that fully represents our party will be a core priority.”