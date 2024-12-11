PRESS ROOM: Diageo, MADD, the NFL and Uber Team Up to Launch “Take a Minute. Make a Plan.” Campaign to Tackle Impaired Driving

Unveiled during the National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, the new campaign encourages football fans to make responsible choices and plan to never drive impaired

December 2nd, 2024; NEW YORK, NY — Premium drinks company Diageo North America, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the National Football League (NFL), and Uber Technologies, Inc. join forces in a unique partnership to launch “Take a Minute. Make a Plan.” Football games provide fans with unforgettable moments of celebration, but planning to never drive impaired is just as important as the pregame rituals and final score. Did you know the average fan spends 690 minutes a week thinking about football1? This campaign encourages fans to prioritize taking just one of those 690 minutes to make a plan to never drive impaired and aims to foster a culture of responsibility, especially during high-excitement moments like football games where socializing is part of the experience.

“In sports, a one-minute time out to talk strategy can change everything. With this powerful insight, we created a campaign to inspire people to take one minute to plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and never drive impaired,” said Executive Vice President of Corporate Relations, Diageo North America, Stephanie Childs. “Through our partnerships with MADD, the NFL, and Uber, we are proud to collaborate on this important effort to prevent impaired driving. Together, we can reach more people and save lives.” “As we celebrate the excitement of the NFL season, it’s critical to remember that the safety of our fans and communities comes first,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. “We’re proud to reinforce our commitment to responsible celebrations by partnering with Diageo, MADD, and Uber on this impactful campaign, encouraging fans to take a minute to plan ahead and never drive impaired.”

With a tongue-in-cheek creative approach, the campaign spots show different settings where football fans prepare for game day – from rituals like face painting, selecting the right jersey to wear, to gathering the essentials for an ideal tailgate – inspiring viewers to reflect on how taking just one minute to plan can make a vital difference to ensuring a safe ride. The 360-degree marketing campaign includes print, digital, and out-of-home (OOH) advertisements, broadcast integrations during select NFL games, in-stadium programming including tailgate activations at select games, and targeted Uber messaging with exclusive incentive codes. The campaign will run throughout the remainder of the NFL season, inclusive of visibility in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX weekend, ensuring that fans across the country are consistently reminded of the importance of planning before celebrating. To view more of the work, visit https://www.youtube.com/@Diageo/playlists and Diageo.com.