It’s all in the name…

The Ford Motor Company has a long history of supporting HBCUs and their students. Programs include the innovative Ford FirstGen program that combines scholarship with mentoring and other resources to empower the success of first-generation HBCU students; scholarships through organizations such as UNCF and the Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund; and initiatives that support the infrastructure and mobility needs of HBCUs though the HBCU Mobility Challenge.

“Ford Motor Company and Ford Fund are both proud of and grateful for our longstanding relationship partnering with and recruiting from HBCUs,” said Ford Chief Diversity Officer Lori Costew.

Ford is committed to racial and social justice and is working diligently to support a culture of belonging for all team members and partners. Over the past several years, Ford has placed a significant focus on restructuring its recruitment of Black and other individuals from underrepresented groups, including increasing the number of professional organizations and historically Black colleges and universities with which the company works. These actions are part of Ford’s ongoing commitment to drive lasting change for racial and ethnic equality within the company and in the communities where we live and work.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 174,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

Make the most out of every moment. Whether you’re bonding over brunch or trailing through the mountains, the 2025 Ford Explorer will take you there.

Start your next adventure in America’s all-time best-selling SUV. The Ford, well, you know what it is . . . it’s all in the name. The 2025 Ford Explorer.

Learn More