Madeline M. Turner: The Inventor Who Made Juicing Easier

James Weldon Johnson was an educator, journalist, diplomat, lyricist, poet, and human rights activist best known as the writer behind “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the timeless hymn celebrated as the Black national anthem. But he also used his writing to win the heart of the love of his life — Grace Nail Johnson.

James Weldon Johnson was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 17, 1871, to James and Helen Louise Dillet Johnson. Raised in a comfortable middle-class setting, James was encouraged by his mother, a public school teacher, to pursue intellectual and artistic interests. He attended Atlanta University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1894. After graduation, he returned to Florida and served as a principal, founded a short-lived newspaper called Daily American, and eventually passed the Florida bar examination and worked briefly as a lawyer.

In 1902, James moved to New York, where he performed in a musical trio with his brother Rosamond and Bob Cole. He’d go on to write the lyrics to more than 200 songs. In New York, he also began making connections to influential members of the Black community, which led to the next stage of his career in diplomacy.

Around 1904, he met Grace Elizabeth Nail, the daughter of John Bennett Nail, a successful real estate entrepreneur. Love blossomed between James and Grace as the two exchanged letters over several years. In 1909, they got engaged, and on February 3, 1910, the two married at Grace’s parents’ home.

In the early years of their marriage, James served as American Consul. He was appointed by President Theodore Roosevelt and served in Central and South America from 1906 to 1913.

After his consular service, James joined the staff of the New York Age, which led him to become involved in the civil rights movement to fight racial prejudice and discrimination. He joined the NAACP in 1916 and later served as a field secretary, helping open new branches and expand membership. He also campaigned for a federal anti-lynching bill and spoke at the 1919 National Conference on Lynching. In 1920, Johnson became NAACP executive secretary, a position he used to fight against segregation and voter disenfranchisement in the South.

While fighting for justice, James was also honing his literary talents as a poet and writer. He influenced many younger writers of the Harlem Renaissance, including Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, and Countee Cullen.

Meanwhile, Grace was a civil rights activist and cultural patron in her own right, and her leadership helped shape and preserve the legacy of the Harlem Renaissance. She worked with the NAACP, participated in the historic 1917 Silent Protest Parade, and founded the NAACP Junior League in 1929 to inspire a new generation to get active in civic leadership. She was also a part of the Heterodoxy Club and many other African-American and feminist organizations. She supported and promoted African-American children’s literature, too.

In 1930, James retired from the NAACP to accept a teaching position at Fisk University, where he served until he died in an automobile accident on June 26, 1938.

After James’ death, Grace dedicated decades to preserving his legacy.

In 1941, she donated James’ papers to Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library, establishing the James Weldon Johnson Memorial Collection.

The collection expanded to include the cultural, artistic, intellectual, and political contributions of prominent African Americans and became an invaluable archive documenting the Harlem Renaissance and Black intellectual life.

Motivated by her love for her husband, Grace Nail Johnson helped preserve some of the Black voices and stories that shaped American history and culture.

Built to Last: Share Your Love Story

What does lasting love look like? Maybe it’s handwritten notes tucked into lunch bags, dancing in the kitchen after a long day, praying together through hard seasons, or simply choosing each other again and again over the years. Whatever your story looks like, we want to hear it.

For years, the Birmingham Times has celebrated local couples and the love that binds them through our popular “You Had Me at Hello” column. Now, we’re looking for more inspiring stories of commitment, partnership, laughter, resilience, and romance.

Have you been married seven years or longer? Tell us the secret to your enduring love. No relationship is ordinary, and every couple has a story worth sharing. Your journey could encourage newlyweds, inspire singles, or remind readers that lasting love still exists.

Whether your love story began with a blind date, a high school romance, a chance encounter, or friendship that grew into forever, we’d love to feature it.

To be considered for a future “You Had Me at Hello” column or to nominate a couple you admire, email [email protected] with the couple’s names, contact information, and the number of years they’ve been married.

Based on reporting by Birmingham Times.