Mothers get nearly eight times more paid leave than fathers – and women pay the price

On average, mothers receive 196 days of paid leave and fathers just 25, says the policy brief from gender equality agency UN Women and the World Bank Group.

In 66 of the 190 economies surveyed, fathers are guaranteed no paid leave at all. In half of the rest, they get less than two weeks.

Mothers are not universally protected either. In 61 economies, they get less than the International Labour Organization (ILO) standard of 14 weeks, and in six they are guaranteed no paid leave whatsoever.

“Care sustains our families, societies and economies, yet women continue to shoulder a disproportionate share of it,” said UN Women Deputy Executive Director Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda.

Sharing the load

The brief, From Parenthood Leave to Childcare Services, finds that the parenthood gap shapes family life long after parents return to work.

When fathers take leave, they share more of the childcare and housework over the longer term – easing the burden on women, who on average spend 2.5 times more hours per day on unpaid care work than men.

Paternity leave is also associated with higher earnings and employment for mothers, and more men taking leave could reduce the “motherhood penalty” face by their female co-workers.

Children benefit too, with one analysis linking more responsible fathering to better cognitive functioning, language, emotion regulation and behaviour.

Recent research shows that men increasingly want to be more involved in caregiving, and more than 64 per cent would support higher taxes to expand public care services.

Beyond parenthood

Caregiving rarely stops with children. Around one in four parents also care for older people, often with little or no support.

“Closing the parenthood gap requires equitable parental and carers’ leave, alongside policies that enable and encourage fathers to take on their fair share of care, as well as the provision of social protection,” Ms Gumbonzvanda said.

Ahead of the International Day of Care and Support on 29 October, UN agencies are calling for care systems that challenge discriminatory gender norms, recognising men and boys as caregivers – and establish equal footing for all family members.