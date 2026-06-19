Why Juneteenth is more than a day off

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Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, marked on June 19th, 1865. This video explores the deeper significance of Juneteenth beyond it being a holiday. It delves into the historical context and the ongoing relevance of this day in American history.

The observance of Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the struggles for freedom and equality. This content aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of why Juneteenth holds such importance, highlighting its place in the broader narrative of civil rights and racial justice in America.

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