Africa University Gets First AME Member on Development Board

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Monifa McKnight, 50, an entrepreneur and educator from Maryland, is the first non-United Methodist to sit on the executive board of Africa University (Tennessee) Inc.

By Eveline Chikwanah, United Methodist News Service | The Christian Recorder via BlackPressUSA Newswire

The African Methodist Episcopal lay member, who spent 26 years working in kindergarten to grade 12 education, was excited to be appointed to the board of a tertiary institution.

“I am excited to be on the AU (Tennessee) board as the first non-United Methodist. I was the first female superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the U.S. I understand God’s mission when you are the first; God has prepared me,” McKnight said.

“When you are the first, you create a path. I believe that’s God’s way to help create a path that didn’t exist,” she added.

Africa University, a United Methodist-related school serving the continent, has three boards. Africa University (Tennessee) Inc.’s board is the oldest. Doing business as the Africa University Development Office, Africa University (Tennessee) raises, holds, invests and distributes funds in support of the school, which is based in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

McKnight was the first woman superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, which consistently ranks among the 20 largest school districts in the U.S. by enrollment. The district also includes multiple schools that have received national recognition for academic achievement.

She is bringing to Africa University years of experience in education, working with young people, leadership, governance, and strategic planning — and possibly more gifts that she hasn’t yet discovered, she told UM News.

“I am hoping to broaden my horizon around studies from an international lens. I’ve had experience working with international students who come to the U.S.; now I get to learn as a leader from students and how things work in a different country, in the continent of Africa,” she said.

“This is my first time seeing what that looks like, so that’s going to be a big learning experience for me. And I’m hoping to also gain knowledge of things that are working well here to help influence that in the United States.”

James H. Salley, president and chief executive of Africa University (Tennessee) Inc., and associate vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said McKnight was recruited because of her skills, professionalism and experience in primary and higher education.

“She proved herself in the previous positions she has held,” he said. “McKnight has already made an impact and brought certain skills where we needed to close the loop on some of the areas we were deficient in.”

The Africa University (Tennessee) Inc., bylaws do not state that someone has to be United Methodist in order to serve on the board, Salley said.

He noted that Africa University has had a relationship with the African Methodist Episcopal Church for more than seven years and has provided scholarships to the 20th Episcopal District of the AME Church, which includes Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Botswana.

“We have more than 20 AME members currently enrolled who have been provided full scholarships by an anonymous donor,” he said. “So McKnight provides a bridge for us and our (AU Tennessee) Chair Bishop L. Jonathan Holston to interact with Bishop Gregory Vaughn Eason Sr. of the 20th District and research future possibilities.”

The meetings held in March were the first to be chaired by Bishop Daniel O. Lunge of the Congo Central Episcopal Area, who took over from the Rev. Alfiado Zunguza of the United Methodist Board of Global Ministries.

“This is a big responsibility which has been given to me at Africa University as the board chair,” Lunge told UM News. “I am not considering it an honor, but it is a big task where God has added me to a group where others have started work, so that together we can drive Africa to where the Lord has planned.”

He said his vision is to put in practice his passion and desire as a lecturer.

“Even after being elected a bishop, I didn’t stop teaching.”

Lunge has been a university professor since 2012 and is passionate about mission and evangelism.

“I would prefer that all of us — staff members, lecturers and students — should feel that we are called for a mission and go for the mission to bring people from the world and bring them to Jesus,” he said.

Lunge is also chair of the board of the Protestant University in Congo, a member of the Faith and Order Committee in The United Methodist Church, an executive member of the United Methodist Board of Church and Society, a member of the Central Conference Theological Education Fund under the United Methodist Board of Higher Education and Ministry, and president of the Mid-Africa Regional Conference College of Bishops. He is president of the Protestant community in Sankuru province in Congo and an executive member of a publishing house in Kinshasa.

Other new members serving on the Africa University (Tennessee) Inc. board include Bishop Emmanuel Sinzohagera of the Burundi-Rwanda Episcopal Area and the Rev. Candace M. Lewis, president/dean of Gammon Theological Seminary — the first woman elected to the role in the school’s history.

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