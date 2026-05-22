REBROADCAST! HE SAID, HE SAID, HE SAID: Faith, Music Ministry & Building a Global Gospel Legacy

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Tune in Friday, May 22,, 2026 @ 7pm EST/4pm PST/6pm CST for the next “He Said, He Said, He Said Live!” A Look at the World from a Seasoned Black Man’s Perspective…because one perspective isn’t enough!” for “Taylor Made Praise: Dr. Will Harris on Faith, Music Ministry, and Building a Global Gospel Legacy.” www.willharrismusic.com

This Friday, March 6th, He Said, He Said, He Said Live turns the spotlight on the heart of the gospel industry.

Join us for “Tailor-Made Praise: Dr. Will Harris on Faith, Music, Ministry, and Building a Global Legacy.” Our special guest, Dr. Will Harris, is not just a singer — he’s a movement.

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, Dr. Harris began playing piano and singing in church at an early age, stepping into his first Minister of Music role at just 14 years old. From those humble beginnings to international stages, his journey reflects dedication, excellence, and divine purpose.

In 2013, he founded the award-winning recording choir Will Harris and Friends — a global music ministry uniting educators, worship leaders, and psalmists from Fayetteville and across the United States. His music has been performed nationally and internationally with the Gospel Music Workshop of America and the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses — pillars of the gospel music community.

A multi-award-winning artist and the 2022 Dunamis Gospel Award Music of Excellence Recipient, Dr. Harris has also graced the stage in powerful productions like The Color Purple, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Lilies of the Field.

Beyond performance, he is an educator, author, and visionary. His autobiography Taylor Made is a story of resilience crafted for dreamers determined to turn vision into reality. And this summer, he releases his second book, Music Ministry Unplugged: Real Lessons for Those Who Lead and Serve in Music Ministry.

This is more than an interview. This is a conversation about calling. About craftsmanship.

About sustaining gospel music as both ministry and global legacy.

If you care about the future of gospel… If you lead in worship… If you believe praise should be tailor-made… You don’t want to miss this.

Come ready for insight. Come ready for inspiration. Come ready for Tailor-Made Praise.

New Episodes of “He Said, He Said, He Said” – Live stream Fridays, 7 p.m. EST on all these links: https://linktr.ee/hesaidhesaidhesaid FACEBOOK: facebook.com/hesaidhesaidhesaidlive RELIVE and SHARE special moments from “He Said, He Said, He Said” here: SHOW CLIPS youtube.com/channel/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV0MtJCazNWVBSaj1JFHITg

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Author: BlackPressUSA