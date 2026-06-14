Author: BlackPressUSA
2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack | POV Night Drive
I drove the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus — four-door, all-wheel drive — and at $72,455, that’s a lot of car for a lot of money. So let me tell you what I’d tell my own family.
Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Sixpack High-Output engine — a six, not a V8 — making 550 horsepower and 531 pound-feet through an eight-speed automatic. It’s genuinely fast, and the all-wheel drive means you can put that power down in any weather. The performance hardware is real: Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, launch control, line lock, and a day at Dodge’s driving school to learn how to use it. The drive modes give you honest control over how the car behaves.
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