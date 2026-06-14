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2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack | POV Night Drive

I drove the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Plus — four-door, all-wheel drive — and at $72,455, that’s a lot of car for a lot of money. So let me tell you what I’d tell my own family.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Sixpack High-Output engine — a six, not a V8 — making 550 horsepower and 531 pound-feet through an eight-speed automatic. It’s genuinely fast, and the all-wheel drive means you can put that power down in any weather. The performance hardware is real: Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, launch control, line lock, and a day at Dodge’s driving school to learn how to use it. The drive modes give you honest control over how the car behaves.

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AutoNetwork helps serious car shoppers inspect any new vehicle online before walking into a dealership. I’m Roosevelt — I’ve been reviewing cars and shaping digital car buying and credit union auto leasing since before YouTube car reviews existed.

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How to use the channel:

Watch the walkaround of the car you’re considering

Visit AutoNetwork.com for the full review

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Walk in already knowing what you want — and what it should cost

Live talk show “AutoNetwork Reports” — Thursdays 3:00 PM ET.

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