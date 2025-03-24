Americans Want Congress and the White House to Act on Child Care, According to New Poll

By First Five Years Fund

First Five Years Fund (FFYF), a nonprofit, recently shared insights about what the public thinks about early childhood education. FFYF says in the 2024 election, voters made it clear that childcare challenges were causing a serious strain on family finances, workplace productivity, and the economy. They want candidates to have a plan to address these challenges, and now, with the Trump White House and the Republican-led 119th Congress underway, they want action. A new national poll conducted by the Republican polling firm UpONE Insights on behalf of First Five Years Fund and First Five Action shows childcare expenses continue to be a major financial burden on working families. The poll, which surveyed more than 1,000 registered voters nationwide as well as an oversample of Republican primary voters, also found an overwhelming majority of Republicans want the White House and Congress to act.

The following are key takeaways from the poll. Voters say childcare costs are straining family budgets.

Nine in ten Republicans (91%) think it’s a problem or crisis that Americans can’t afford childcare, along with 91% of Independents, and 97% of Democrats.

36% of parents across the country say they are not able to save money or get ahead financially due to childcare costs

And the cost of childcare is causing two-thirds of younger Republicans to delay having children.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Republican voters under age 34 say either they or someone they know have put off or delayed having children due to childcare costs.

Voters want President Trump and the GOP-led Congress to act.

79% of Republicans say they want President Trump and Republicans in Congress to do more to help working parents afford quality childcare.

Voters also say improving access to affordable childcare will both help lower costs for working families (85%) and improve the overall economy (71%).

A majority (55%) of Republican voters say increasing funding for and access to quality childcare is as important for families as securing the border and stopping the increase in crime.

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC) is the most popular childcare-related tax credit.

The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC) is the only federal tax credit that specifically allows working parents to keep more of what they earn to pay for child care. It is the most popular childcare-related tax credit, with 86% saying they support increasing the CDCTC, including 83% of Republicans, 83% of Independents, and 91% of Democrats.

63% of voters would be less likely to vote for a candidate who voted to eliminate an existing tax credit for childcare expenses for working families, including 50% of GOP primary voters and 59% of independent women.

Republicans also support increasing federal investments in childcare.

A wide majority of Republican voters (72%) say increasing federal funding for childcare is an important priority and a good use of tax dollars, as do 70% of Independents and 90% of Democrats.

Nearly two-thirds of Republican voters (62%) say that, even with concerns over the growing national debt and deficit, President Trump and Republicans in Congress should prioritize increased federal funding to support quality childcare programs.

Decreasing federal funding for programs is incredibly unpopular; 90% of voters agree that federal funding shouldn’t be decreased, including 84% of Republican voters.

There is especially strong support for the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG).

The Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG), which sends money to the states so they can best decide how to increase access to affordable, quality child care, is very popular (67%) across a wide selection of voters, including 69% of Republicans.

Taking action would increase childcare options for families.

Most voters (75%) believe these proposals will increase quality childcare options for families, who currently don’t have the choices they need. This includes 71% Republicans, 75% Independents, and 80% Democrats.

Nearly three out of four Republicans (71%) say increasing funding for childcare programs will increase options for rural families who are having trouble finding childcare in their communities, along with 75% of Independents, and 85% of Democrats.

This support reaches across geographic demographics, including 84% of Rural Americans, 86% in the Farm Belt, and 72% in the Deep South.

Early childhood development is a practical, non-partisan issue. Access to reliable, affordable, quality early learning and childcare programs can dramatically improve a child’s opportunities for a better future while offering parents improved job stability and overall economic security. FFYF works to protect, prioritize, and build support for early learning and childcare programs at the federal level. FFYF works with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to identify federal solutions that work for children, families, and taxpayers, as well as states and communities. FFYF also works with policy makers to identify and advance new and innovative ways to increase access to high-quality childcare and early learning programs for children from low-income families. And supporters collaborate with advocacy groups to help align best practices with the best possible policies.