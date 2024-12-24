Enhanced Michael Jackson ONE Immerses Fans in the King of Pop’s Unmatched Brilliance

By Stacy M. Brown,NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Las Vegas, NV – “Michael Jackson ONE,” Cirque du Soleil’s dazzling tribute to the King of Pop, has entered a new era with groundbreaking technological enhancements, refreshed performances, and a renewed run through 2030. Premiering the updates at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the 90-minute spectacle continues to honor Jackson’s legacy with cutting-edge visuals, new choreography, mesmerizing drone displays, and newly designed costumes.

The latest unveiling drew notable attendees, including Jackson’s son, Prince, and estate co-executor John Branca. The most recent updates ensure that “Michael Jackson ONE” will remain a must-see for longtime admirers and new fans. And, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 24, the Black Press of America’s Let It Be Known News will air a presentation about the King of Pop, his genius and lasting legacy. The broadcast will feature Branca, hip-hop legend Chuck D, and more.

Branca, who shared a close friendship with the late pop icon, recounted Jackson’s love for Cirque du Soleil in an exclusive conversation with Let It Be Known News during a VIP meet-and-greet. “His security didn’t want to go to San Francisco, where Michael wanted to see a Cirque show, so he asked me to drive him,” Branca said. “I was nervous, but we went, and he loved it. He was just as excited to meet the cast as they were to meet him.”

The Story and Characters

As noted in the production notes, the narrative centers on a character named Mephisto, a sinister media mash-up machine representing the relentless paparazzi and tabloid exploitation. Mephisto’s elite force, the Smooth Criminals, clashes with Michael’s dance corps, the MJ Warriors, who embody Jackson’s artistic strength and resilience. The four misfit characters—Clumsy, Shy, Smarty Pants, and Sneaky—guide the audience through a journey where they are led by Michael, whose presence is felt throughout the show via video, narration, and symbolic elements conveying hope, comfort, dreams, and belief.

New Enhancements and Cutting-Edge Technology

The state-of-the-art theater now features advanced high-tech drones and immersive digital panels, providing audiences with an unforgettable sensory experience. The innovations bring every moment to life, enhancing the production’s visual storytelling. “These new upgrades allow us to expand upon our storytelling,” said Mike Newquist, President of the Resident and Affiliate Shows Divisions at Cirque du Soleil. “We’re always seeking ways to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audiences, making sure each performance leaves a lasting, profound impression.”

The show opens with “Beat It,” where Mephisto’s paparazzi stand menacingly on stage. Drones flash red and white as they soar through the audience, forming intricate shapes before returning to the stage. The Smooth Criminals descend from the ceiling, intensifying the battle between exploitation and artistry.

In “Leave Me Alone,” “Tabloid Junkie,” and “2 Bad,” the carefully crafted stage layout enhances the dynamic choreography. “Stranger in Moscow” features an intricate rope act symbolizing the loneliness of the Beggar Boy character from the iconic song.

“Smooth Criminal” captivates with an expanded ensemble performing breathtaking flips and spins. The performers wow the audience by flawlessly executing the Smooth Criminal lean. Later, the battle between the Smooth Criminals and MJ Warriors reaches a thrilling climax in this sequence.

The well-designed costumes add to the breathtaking visual elements. In “BAD,” Clumsy dons a bold blue leather outfit and earns a matching jacket by the song’s end. “Jam” bursts with bold red visuals, and dancers in white costumes, each marked with an “M” or “J,” assist Shy in navigating a challenging world.

Reimagined Numbers and Fan Favorites

Set to Jackson’s greatest hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal,” the production spotlights some of Jackson’s fans’ favorite songs. Perfectly coordinated choreography and mesmerizing visual elements bring each of Jackson’s tracks to life.

“They Don’t Care About Us” remains a standout, with updated visuals highlighting contemporary struggles such as racism, violence, and climate crises, all of which Jackson strongly protested through song, film, and spoken word.

Another highlight, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” introduces performers manipulating illuminated diabolos, dressed in black PVC pants and military jackets. The addition of “Another Part of Me” features a unifying dance sequence that celebrates Jackson’s message of inclusivity.

The first single from the Bad album, “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” delivers an emotional duet, blending footage from Jackson’s Dangerous tour with live vocals. The fiery performances of “Dangerous” and “Dirty Diana” include shooting flames, while “Thriller” enchants with ghouls descending from the ceiling and costumes that honor the groundbreaking 1982 concept.

“Scream” features footage of Michael and Janet Jackson, while the finale, set to “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” turns the theater into a dynamic celebration, with dancers performing in the aisles and acrobats launching from trampolines.

A Magical Hologram Moment

Jackson’s hologram appears at one point, causing the crowd to roar its approval.

Jose Concepcion, the show’s dance coach, spoke passionately about his journey from Puerto Rico to Michael Jackson ONE. “I was a student competing in dance competitions worldwide,” he told Let It Be Known News. “When we saw the audition for Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson show, we went for it. Getting that call changed my life.” Now responsible for maintaining the integrity of Jackson’s choreography, Concepcion added, “It’s of extreme importance for us to do justice to the great artist Michael was.”

Michael Jackson ONE celebrates the King of Pop’s genius with moonwalking on walls, reimagined videos on massive screens, dazzling choreography, and cutting-edge technology. “We’re always looking for new ways to honor Michael’s legacy,” Newquist said. “This production ensures that his artistry and message will continue to inspire and mesmerize audiences for years to come.”