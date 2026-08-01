COMMENTARY: LSMFT! Lord Save Me from Trump!

Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, one of America’s most distinguished civil rights leaders, pastors, and advocates for justice, was awarded the 111th NAACP Spingarn Medal, the organization’s highest honor, during the 117th NAACP National Convention in Chicago on July 22.

The award recognizes Brown’s more than seven decades of extraordinary leadership advancing civil rights, racial justice, voting rights, religious freedom, and human dignity.

Hosted by acclaimed actor Morris Chestnut, the ceremony brought together NAACP delegates, civil rights leaders, elected officials, clergy, business leaders, and advocates from across the nation.

Special tributes honoring Rev. Dr. Brown were delivered by former Vice President Kamala Harris, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Elder Holland from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints each recognizing his unwavering commitment to justice and his profound influence on generations of leaders.

Established in 1914 by Joel E. Spingarn, the Spingarn Medal is the NAACP’s highest honor, presented annually to an African American whose achievements reflect the highest ideals of excellence, service, and leadership.

Previous recipients include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Congressman James E. Clyburn, Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Held under the convention theme “We, the People,” the 117th NAACP National Convention convened thousands of activists, elected officials, business leaders, clergy, and community advocates committed to advancing civil rights, equity, and opportunity as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

The medal was presented to Brown by Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, a longtime friend, spiritual son, and fellow champion for justice and peace. In his heartfelt introduction, Haynes affectionately described Brown as “You the Birthday,” a phrase from today’s young culture meaning, “You are amazing. You are awesome.”

Haynes celebrated Brown’s extraordinary life of service, recounting his many accomplishments, enduring influence, and unwavering commitment to preserving history of African Americans. Haynes praised Brown for using both his remarkable memory and his prophetic voice to uplift “the last, the least, and the left behind,” noting that he has always understood the sacred responsibility of standing for those who cannot stand for themselves – to speak the truth.

Concluding his tribute, Rev. Dr. Haynes offered a powerful charge:

“Maybe it is both providential and prophetic that we are honoring Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown today, because we need a Third Reconstruction in the face of a nation that is trying to dismantle the hard-fought gains of the Civil Rights Movement. Thank you, Amos C. Brown, and thank you, NAACP, for showing us the way toward that Third Reconstruction. “You the Birthday.”

During his acceptance remarks, Rev. Dr. Brown honored the women who helped shape his life and ministry—including his mother and father, sisters, his beloved wife, Jane Smith Brown, and Eliza Davis, founder of Third Baptist Church of San Francisco.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Spingarn Medal. This recognition is not simply about one individual—it represents the countless people who have dedicated their lives to the ongoing pursuit of justice, equality, and human dignity. Our work continues.” said Brown.

He also recognized on stage his longtime friend and fellow prophetic voice, Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright Jr., urging that history faithfully preserve Wright’s influence on a generation of leaders. Wright, the renowned Chicago pastor emeritus mentored then-Senator Barack Obama.

This year’s Spingarn Medal recipient is a powerful reminder that we must continue to celebrate our own—to honor the women and men whose courage, sacrifice, and unwavering leadership have advanced the ongoing struggle for justice, equality, and democracy in America.

“This recognition celebrates not only our father’s extraordinary life of service but also the generations of people he has inspired to believe that justice requires both faith and action,” said Kizzie Brown-Duah, Brown’s daughter.

“Our family is deeply grateful to the NAACP for honoring a lifetime devoted to advancing freedom, dignity, and opportunity for all people.” Said Brown’s son, David Brown.

This story came from the media relation department of the office of Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown