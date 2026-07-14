Ikea Damone Talks Career, Musical Style & More | Interview

Author: BlackPressUSA

[embedded content]

Singer-songwriter, Ikea Damone speaks with Washington Informer reporter, Denarco Rush about her introduction to music, career ambitions, musical journey & more!

Video Producer: Demarco Rush

🌐 Visit Us: www.washingtoninformer.com

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C.

Follow Us on Social Media:

📸 Instagram: @washinformer

📘 Facebook: Washington Informer

🐦 Twitter: @WashInformer

#WIN #BeInformed #blacknews #BlackOwnedMedia #SupportBlackJournalists#BlackVoicesMatter #BlackMediaExcellence #BlackStorytelling #blackpress #BlackJournalistsMatter #washingtoninformer #DMVNews #DCMedia #blackownedbusiness #LocalBlackMedia #DMVVoices #BlackMediaDC #BlackWriters #AmplifyBlackVoices #BlackCreators #CommunityJournalism #letstalk #blackpress #win #beinformed #washingtoninformer #washinformer

Go to Source