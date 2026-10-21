Notice of Action for Family Case with Minor Children – Graham

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:2021-DR-001738

IN RE: THE FORMER MARRIAGE OF:

KRYSTAL JANINE GRAHAM n/k/a KRYSTAL MCKINLEY EKONG

Petitioner,

and

STEPHEN TIMOTHY GRAHAM

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR FAMILY CASE WITH MINOR CHILDREN

TO: STEPHEN TIMOTHY GRAHAM

Last Known Address:

10637 Regent Sq. Drive

Orlando, FL 32825

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for modification of time-sharing, parental responsibility, school designation, and other relief concerning the parties’ minor children has been filed against you. The action is brought pursuant to the Supplemental Petition for Modification of Timesharing, Parental Responsibility, and for Modification of Prior Child Support Order filed on January 10, 2026. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on:

Neyza Gonzalez Guzman, Esquire

Tesoro Law

1115 W. Central Blvd.

Orlando, Florida 32805

Telephone: 321-280-3034

Primary E-mail: Neyza@tesoro.law

Secondary E-mail: eservice@tesoro.law

on or before November 19, 2026, and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Room 320, Orlando, Florida 32801, either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Supplemental Petition.

The action concerns the parties’ minor children and seeks modification of the existing Parenting Plan and prior Court Orders concerning time-sharing, parental responsibility, school designation, and related relief. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the Clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: 9/30/2026

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /S/ ROBERT HINGSTON

Deputy Clerk

Date of 1st publication: 10/16/2026