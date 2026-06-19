Response to the closing of the Bonn climate talks

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Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy lead at Oil Change International, said:

“At the Bonn climate talks close, countries cannot ignore the devastating consequences of continued fossil fuel reliance. Across the world, fossil-fueled wars drive destruction and human suffering, while volatile oil and gas prices push up energy and food costs, making life unaffordable for millions.

“That is why countries need energy transition roadmaps. If designed well, these plans can protect economies from fossil-fueled volatility, ensure energy access for all, reduce energy bills, and build jobs, peace, and green industrialization. Countries can either double down on fossil fuels and get caught up in the next fossil fuel crisis, or they can choose economic and energy sovereignty by planning for a just transition. The right choice is obvious.

“The next stop is COP31, where countries must bring their concrete plans to the table. Building a safe, renewable future requires planned, government-led transitions backed by regulations, public funding, and international cooperation. Rich countries must phase out fossil fuels first and fastest, equip the new just transition mechanism with funding, capacity, and rights-based principles, and support reforming outdated global debt, tax, and trade rules to make the energy transition possible and fair for the most climate-vulnerable countries.”