Orange County to Host Public Workshop on Special Protection Area for the St. Johns River Basin

Orange County, FL – Orange County will host a public workshop to discuss special protections for the St. Johns River basin on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Christmas Civic Center, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The basin consists of extensive floodplain systems that help store excess stormwater and replenish the Floridan aquifer. Its habitats and landscape features support a wide range of rare and vulnerable species, including the Florida panther, black bears and 14 species of native orchids.

Key workshop topics will include:

-Floodplain functions and development pressures

-Habitat connectivity and loss

-Threatened and endangered species

The workshop will feature a presentation of a technical study commissioned by the County, which analyzed ecological challenges within the St. Johns River basin. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, discuss concerns with technical staff and offer feedback on conservation priorities. To learn more, visit www.ocfl.net/SPA.

The workshop will be held at the Christmas Civic Center located at 23760 E Colonial Drive, in Christmas, FL 32709.

If you are a member of the media, you can RSVP by emailing [email protected].