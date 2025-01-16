    They’re going to Walt Disney World! 100 Teens Selected for 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

    Selected students from around the country to be part of once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort in March; Dreamers to interact with celebrities, business leaders, educators and more during four-day all-expenses-paid event

    Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad and Mickey Mouse surprise Houston-area student Jayden Kelly

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Jan. 16, 2025 – There are 100 high school students from across the country heading to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in March to take the next step in chasing their biggest dreams, such as developing cutting-edge technology, addressing food insecurity and even designing the next great Disney attractions. These ambitious teens make up the new 2025 class of Disney Dreamers Academy, a popular mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort designed to inspire and empower students from diverse communities by encouraging them to explore limitless possibilities and turn their dreams into reality.

    After surprising students in Houston and Atlanta with their selection earlier this week, Walt Disney World released the names of the remaining students today. At the multi-day program at Walt Disney World, March 26-30, 2025, Disney Dreamers will connect with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities, and educators through workshops and seminars created to inspire and accelerate their career aspirations. They’ll explore diverse career fields; develop essential skills such as communication, leadership, and networking; and, of course, enjoy the magic and wonder of Walt Disney World, which continues to elevate the guest experience through ongoing investments in new attractions, entertainment and more.

    “We are thrilled to spark new possibilities and provide these future leaders with the tools they need to chase their dreams,” said Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Walt Disney World Ambassador. “After 18 years of hosting Disney Dreamers Academy, we continue to be inspired by these teens and their incredible accomplishments.”

    Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The selected students, plus a parent or guardian, enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World. Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy, which is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting diverse communities, has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. Graduates of the program have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more, and many have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

    The full list of selected students is available at http://www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

    For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

    The 100 students selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy (listed by state):

    Name City State
    Olivia E. Fort Mitchell AL
    Camden P. Birmingham AL
    Cameryn S. Little Rock AR
    Colin S. Little Rock AR
    Colton C. Gilbert AZ
    Iraj S. Chandler AZ
    Lawrence V. Fresno CA
    Brennan C. Pasadena CA
    Connor C. Northridge CA
    Euri K. Tustin CA
    Lauren K. La Crescenta CA
    Alissa L. El Monte CA
    Joanne L. La Crescenta CA
    Laura R. Irvine CA
    Corey U. Gardena CA
    McAustin U. Long Beach CA
    Emery C. Modesto CA
    Caleb D. Stockton CA
    Sanja J. Chula Vista CA
    Malia M. Santa Clara CA
    Sarah S. Cupertino CA
    Zhiyan Z. Woodbridge CT
    Arizona S. St Johns FL
    Haley E. Hialeah FL
    Destiny J. Plantation FL
    Torrick P. Fort Lauderdale FL
    Tristan W. Coconut Creek FL
    Kylie F. Kissimmee FL
    Kaylee P. Kissimmee FL
    Somaya R. Orlando FL
    Kaitlyn S. Mt. Dora FL
    Diongela T. Orlando FL
    Jasmine T. Apopka FL
    Ava H. Panama City Beach FL
    Aarushi A. Cumming GA
    Alonnah C. Fayetteville GA
    Callie C. Demorest GA
    Owen O. Newnan GA
    Kylan R. Stone Mountain GA
    Chasity R. Locust Grove GA
    Tiyanna S. Riverdale GA
    Rihana T. Stockbridge GA
    Sierra W. Snellville GA
    Ciara Essence W. Acworth GA
    Caspia R. Star ID
    Steven J. Chicago IL
    Aarav K. Naperville IL
    Kevin M. Montgomery IL
    Ian S. Marengo IL
    Ross R. Cave City KY
    Asia D. Jefferson LA
    Sambodhan B. Malden MA
    Madeleine J. Newburyport MA
    Christian R. Leicester MA
    Claribel D. Lexington Park MD
    Kayla G. Upper Marlboro MD
    Joshua O. Gambrills MD
    Elissa K. Liberty MO
    Isabelle M. Saint Louis MO
    DeJuan S. Saint Louis MO
    Imani W. St. Ann MO
    Sonia G. Charlotte NC
    Kendall B. Raleigh NC
    Vianna F. Chapel Hill NC
    Savannah T. Fayetteville NC
    Charlie A. Phillipsburg NJ
    Myanelle B. Somerset NJ
    Abigail K. Leonia NJ
    Aubrey L. West orange NJ
    Jessica N. Paterson NJ
    Anna P. Fort Lee NJ
    Finn S. Collingswood NJ
    Olivia D. Albuquerque NM
    Alexis L. Albuquerque NM
    Derek C. Syosset NY
    Nettie R. East Hampton NY
    Jamila S. New York NY
    Michai T. Jamaica NY
    Jad A. Westlake OH
    Madeline L. Bexley OH
    Teodora V. Churchville PA
    Sebastian T. Sewickley PA
    Mason B. Fort Mill SC
    Halle H. Brentwood TN
    Sydney G. Arlington TX
    Kennedy H. Frisco TX
    Ava P. Crandall TX
    Angel W. Murphy TX
    Andres V. El Paso TX
    Joseias E. Houston TX
    Brice E. Houston TX
    Trinity J. Spring TX
    Jayden K. Richmond TX
    Alexandra O. Missouri City TX
    Zane S. Manvel TX
    Michael C. Virginia Beach VA
    Fritz W. Suffolk VA
    Srishti B. Sammamish WA
    Kelsi L. Issaquah WA
    Ekampreet S. Kent WA

    About Disney Dreamers Academy:

    Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy was created to inspire high school students from varying backgrounds and communities across the nation to dream big and pursue their goals. The program provides impactful content, expert guidance, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are selected to attend a four-day immersive and transformational experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

