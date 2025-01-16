PRESS ROOM: CLYBURN TO SERVE AS RANKING MEMBER ON HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION, HOUSING, AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn (SC-06) released the following statement after he was named Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development. Clyburn will also serve on the House Appropriations Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies and Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittees. “I am honored and humbled to be Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development in the 119th Congress,” said Congressman James E. Clyburn. “I’ve dedicated much of my time in Congress securing federal investments in rural and underserved communities, especially those that have been historically neglected, and these subcommittees will help facilitate my efforts to properly address the dreams and aspirations of my constituents.

“I have long advocated for expanding broadband infrastructure, developing affordable housing, and implementing cost-effective energy measures. It is my priority to employ innovative economic development and anti-poverty tools to target federal funds where they are needed and can do the best for most people. “I look forward to continuing to work with Ranking Member DeLauro, Chairman Cole, and my distinguished colleagues to deliver for the families of South Carolina and make America’s greatness accessible and affordable to all.”

Congressman Clyburn served on the House Appropriations Committee until 2007, when ascended into Democratic leadership positions, serving as Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Vice Chair, and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. He served twice as Majority Whip and twice as Assistant Democratic Leader. From 2019 to 2022 he served as Chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Clyburn’s 10-20-30 federal funding formula, initiated in three accounts in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, has been expanded to 15 accounts of the appropriations bills, and his Rural Energy Savings Program has supported $500 million in loans to rural electric cooperatives since 2016. Clyburn is the author of the legislation that created South Carolina’s three Heritage Corridors and its three national parks.