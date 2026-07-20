Tropical Depression Threatens Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Season Awakens

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Tropical Storm Conditions Possible Along Northern Gulf Coast; Central Florida Urged to Review Preparedness Plans

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Florida’s first significant tropical threat of the 2026 hurricane season is developing in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where Tropical Depression Two is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Florida Panhandle and portions of the Alabama coastline.

Forecasters expect the system to bring heavy rain, coastal flooding and tropical-storm-force winds to parts of the northern Gulf Coast beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. While Central Florida is not currently forecast to receive the strongest impacts, emergency officials are encouraging residents statewide to review hurricane plans and replenish emergency supplies.

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Meteorologists warn that even relatively weak tropical systems can produce dangerous flooding. Rainfall totals of several inches are possible in parts of the Panhandle, with isolated locations receiving significantly higher amounts.

For residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties, the storm serves as an early reminder that hurricane season is entering its most active period. Emergency managers recommend checking generators, replacing expired emergency supplies, reviewing evacuation routes and ensuring important documents are stored securely.

The system’s projected path remains subject to change, and residents are encouraged to monitor updates from the National Hurricane Center and local emergency management agencies.

Although Central Florida is expected to remain outside the primary impact zone, weather officials caution that tropical systems can shift unexpectedly and that preparation is far easier before a storm threatens local communities.

“This is exactly the type of storm that should motivate families to review their plans,” emergency preparedness experts frequently note. “The best time to prepare is when a storm is threatening someone else.”