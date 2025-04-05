Kamala Harris: ‘I’m not here to say I told you so’

The internet has been awash with accusations– leveled by Trump voters of all people– asking “Where is Kamala Harris?” The push-back by black viewers has been predictable and vitriolic. “Minding her business” and “Resting” have been frequent responses, with many questioning why people who didn’t vote for her are now looking for her to provide leadership. “You didn’t vote for her then, so don’t call on her now. Keep her name out of your mouth.”

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Well, the shoulda-been president is back. Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out publicly for the first time on the ever-growing debacle that is Trump’s declaration of war on the U.S. economy. She appeared at Thursday’s ‘Leading Women Defined Summit’ in California.

She chided those persons and corporations who have stood silently by or acquiesced to the Presidential wrong-doing, pointing to the bypassing of congressional authority in firing tens of thousands of federal workers without proper due process, closing federal agencies without congressional oversight, cutting funding for programs already approved, and allowing Elon Musk to invade the privacy of every American citizen. Many, she said, have chosen not to condemn Trump publicly.

“We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats . . . and these are the things that we are witnessing each day in these last few months in our country, and it understandably creates a great sense of fear. Because, you know, there were many things that we knew would happen. . . but I’m not here to say I told you so.”

With those words the crowd erupted into laughter, causing Harris herself to chuckle. “I promised myself I wasn’t going to say that.”

“When one person, when a few, stands with the courage . . . to say what is happening is wrong, the courage to say that there is a way that we must chart to get through this, understanding our power in the democracy we still have if we hold on to it, courage is contagious,” Harris said.

For those who have been wondering about Harris’ whereabouts, she has been in her home state of California, spending time meeting with victims and volunteers of the Los Angeles wildfires. In February, she was the recipient of the Chairman’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards. Will she run again in 2028? She says all options are on the table, including a run for governor in 2026– a decision she will make by the end of the summer.