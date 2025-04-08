War and Treaty Brings Innovative Sound, Cultural Roots to Howard Theater

Country Duo Dishes on Significance of New Album, ‘Coming Home’ to D.C.

By Jada Ingleton, Washington Informer

Special to BlackPressUSA.com

Soulful harmonies, bold cross genres, and a masterclass in African American virtuosity arrives in the nation’s capital on April 11, as Tanya and Michael Trotter of The War and Treaty anticipate an electric tour performance of their fourth studio album “Plus One” at Howard Theater. Amid a six-month international tour, the husband-and-wife duo joined WIN-TV’s “Let’s Talk” live from Amagansett, New York on April 4, fueled by elated spirits and candid reflections to discuss the significance of the upcoming show and namesake record. “We bring who we are, we don’t change who we are,” Tanya Trotter, formerly Blount, told The Informer on “Let’s Talk.” “This is an invitation to our fans, as well as to Nashville, to join in on what we’re doing with our gospel-country stuff…to allow people to come into who we are.”

As The War and Treaty marks its triumphant return to Washington, D.C., where each vocalist has roots — the evening promises a captivating experience of undeniable chemistry, musical exploration, and recognition for the roots of Black culture in history. “I want people to come to our concert to learn something, to learn the return, to learn what we started,” Michael Trotter explained. “To learn that all the styles that you hear, every genre that is birthed, was birthed out of the gut, and the heart, and the soul and the mind of our people.” For the spiritually infectious Trotter duo, performing at Howard Theater on April 11 is what the wife boosted as a “full-circle moment.” Tanya Trotter revealed she used to perform on Georgia Avenue during former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry’s Street Theater event, which promoted youth in the arts. The husband then reminisced on winning his first singing competition at the annual Future Fest in 1996, which he considers a “life-changing experience.”

Moreover, Tanya Trotter was among a lineup of reputable musicians chosen to perform at Howard Theater’s Grand Opening Gala Fundraiser on April 12, 2012, after the historic landmark site underwent a 32-year hiatus and $29 million renovation. “It’s just fitting that right off of Georgia Avenue is the incredible Howard Theater, and we’ll be coming back to that,” she said. Besides the initial exposure to live crowds, the wife and actress said Washington, D.C., is instrumental to the style and musicality of The War and Treaty, which debuted in 2014. She spoke of her faith upbringing in a “little church” on 50th and B Street in Southeast, where she also delved into the musical interests that later fruitified the passion and sound of the Grammy-nominated duo, who now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. “Whenever we approach music–whether it’s gospel, country, folk, Americana, rock and roll–the foundation is gospel music. That’s where we’re rooted, and that’s where we come from,” she told The Informer. “Everything I learned, it’s inspired and comes from D.C.”

Michael Trotter emphasized his appreciation for his “strong roots” in the nation’s capital, noting the significance of returning home as not only a celebration of upbringing, but of growth and transformation, specifically where it all started. “I’m so very excited to be able to come home with D.C. songbird Miss Tanya, and be able to offer something different that we have,” he said, “and we do have something different.” Officially released on Feb. 14, War and Treaty’s “Plus One” album encompasses a love letter to country music that unapologetically works to redefine stereotypes and limitations often imposed on the genre. The 18-track project – revered as “a testament to the power of love, hope, and human connection” in Americana Highways – leverages raw vocals with the creative elements of country, gospel, rock and blues to “bring something different” to mainstream music, according to Michael. “In country music radio, specifically, we want a different perspective,” the husband said, noting the deep roots of western swing in the history of African American agriculture and enslavement. “We’re going to bring some…of those things that’ve been whitewashed out of country music.” Credited co-writers on the album include country icons like Miranda Lambert and Jesse Frasure. Further, producers like Frasure, Jonathan Singleton, John Shanks and Trotter himself laid the tracks to bring an elevated sound to the mix. Meanwhile, synergized melodies, live instrumentation, and inclusive lyricism invokes a deeper look into the strength of diverse influences and how it can transform the boundaries of music seen today.

“What if D’Angelo did a song with George Jones, or Dolly Parton did a song with Aretha Franklin? What would that sound like…How would that feel?” Tanya Trotter told The Informer. “We’re giving people thoughts. They’ve never seen it before, it’s never been done before.” With this in mind, the She Loves Vintage CEO said “Plus One” is a testament to the foundation of The War and Treaty itself. “When people say, ‘What are you bringing to country music,’ we’re [bridge-builders]. We don’t just blend genres–we bring people together, we blend hearts, people’s choices,” said the singer and entrepreneur, “and we have been able to do that with the last 10 years of our music.” As the duo proceeds to tour now through September, Michael Trotter said he hopes that audiences will embrace the elevated sounds of The War and Treaty as a unit and particularly find inspiration in the breadth and beauty of Black culture in all artistry. “When Black people create, we innovate. That’s the truth,” he told The Informer. “We just want to remind America and abroad that there is a beautiful perspective waiting to take place again.”