A Conversation with Machel Montano on Carrying the Culture

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By Mell P | New York Carib News

On a Friday evening in Brooklyn, the air carried something unmistakably Caribbean. Inside the Brooklyn Public Library, a select gathering witnessed something rare, a first look at Like Ah Boss: Journey of a Soca King, the intimate new documentary tracing Machel Montano’s extraordinary life in Soca music, captured since 2015 and set for its global launch on Amazon on May 29.

It was an evening that felt bigger than a premiere. It felt like a reckoning, with legacy, with culture, with the quiet sacrifices behind four decades of dominance on the world stage.

We sat down with the man they call the ‘Michael Jackson of the Caribbean’ to talk about what it truly means to carry a culture on your shoulders, and why, after all this time, he’s still running like a boss.

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Author: BlackPressUSA