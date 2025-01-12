A Man Must Know His Limitation on The Track in Dodge Charger Daytona.

Electrification Without Compromise

Dodge hasn’t just electrified the Charger—it’s reimagined what a muscle car can be. The Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Charger Daytona R/T represent the world’s first electric muscle cars. With performance metrics that leave even the iconic Charger Hellcat in their dust, this new lineup proves that electricity can deliver brute force.

The Daytona Scat Pack is a performance monster, boasting:

670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque thanks to a factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 2 upgrade.

A blistering 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and an estimated quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds.

A standard widebody design that enhances both aesthetics and handling.

Meanwhile, the Daytona R/T brings a more accessible option with 496 horsepower, 404 lb.-ft. of torque, and an over-100-horsepower improvement over the outgoing R/T model. Both trims feature a PowerShot feature, delivering an adrenaline-pumping 40-horsepower boost at the touch of a button.

