ACLU Launches Major Voter Education Campaign on Abortion Rights

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), in collaboration with the ACLU Voter Education Fund and ACLU of Wisconsin, has announced a new seven-figure voter education campaign. The initiative aims to inform voters about candidates’ positions on abortion rights in the upcoming 2024 U.S. Senate race and state legislative races across Wisconsin. The campaign will commence with a six-week radio advertisement featuring Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates Eric Hovde (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D), highlighting their stances on abortion rights. Although the ACLU said it does not endorse or oppose candidates, the effort by the ACLU Voter Education Fund seeks to provide voters with essential information on where candidates stand on crucial issues, particularly abortion rights.

“The ACLU is engaging in these races because there’s too much at stake in this election — most notably the right to essential, lifesaving healthcare,” said Esete Assefa, chief political adviser at the ACLU. “Our goal is to ensure that Wisconsin voters have access to comprehensive information about where candidates land on abortion rights, enabling them to make an informed decision when they head to the polls.” The $1.75 million campaign aims to reach over 1 million Wisconsin voters. It will target Assembly Districts 21, 26, 53, 61, 85, and 89, focusing on voter education about abortion rights. Additionally, the ACLU of Wisconsin has sent candidate questionnaires to all state assembly and Senate candidates to assess their positions on access to contraception and IVF, classroom censorship, and marijuana legalization, among other critical issues.

The campaign is part of the ACLU’s broader $25 million effort to safeguard and advance fundamental rights during the 2024 election. Officials said the primary focus is on protecting and expanding abortion and voting rights across the ballot. These races are considered pivotal for achieving a pro-civil rights and liberties majority in the U.S. Senate and Wisconsin State Legislature, essential to the success of the ACLU’s policy goals. Earlier, the ACLU of Maryland launched the Election Protection campaign, a statewide effort to reduce barriers to voting and combat voter disenfranchisement, particularly for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), voters who are currently or formerly incarcerated, and people with disabilities. Officials said the Maryland campaign educates voters about their rights, advocates for equitable and accessible voting options, assists residents with questions and concerns and addresses issues through investigations and legal advocacy.

The ACLU of Maryland’s Election Protection Hotline, (667) 219-2625, is available for residents to call with questions or concerns about voting in Maryland. Hotline staff provide information about voter eligibility, voter registration, voting by mail, early voting, Election Day, drop boxes, and more. Officials asserted that the Election Protection Team has worked diligently to reduce barriers to voting and fight against voter disenfranchisement, as documented in the 2022 Election Protection Report.

The ACLU has also made significant progress in increasing access to the ballot box in other areas, including Virginia. The organization successfully lobbied for same-day voter registration and no-excuse absentee voting in 2020, moving Virginia from one of the most difficult states to vote into the top half of states with expanded voting access. They have challenged unconstitutional gerrymandering efforts and joined the League of Women Voters to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic did not prevent vulnerable people from casting their ballots.

However, officials said challenges remain. The ACLU notes that Virginia retains a Jim Crow-era law that bans individuals convicted of a felony from voting for life unless the governor restores their rights. This law, enacted in Virginia’s 1902 constitution, was designed to prevent Black Virginians from voting. Overturning it requires a constitutional amendment, according to the ACLU. They said the ACLU’s ongoing efforts are “crucial for protecting and expanding voter rights and ensuring a fair and just electoral process for all citizens.”