ICE Activity Ramping Up in Milwaukee (Time to be Prepared AND Proactive!)

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Author: BlackPressUSA Newswire

Statement of Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderman Alex Brower, Alderwoman Andrea M. Pratt, Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore, and Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

We have been made aware that there is elevated ICE activity in Milwaukee. We strongly condemn this fascist terror activity being carried out in our neighborhoods under the guise of ‘lawful’ federal immigration enforcement.

In fact, community organizations are telling us that most of those who are being taken by ICE have no criminal record.

We understand fully that this is an unsettling time for many of our residents. We strongly encourage anyone with immigration emergencies, ICE sightings, or to report detentions in Wisconsin, to please call the Voces de la Frontera 24/7 Bilingual Emergency Hotline at 1-800-427-0213.

Other helpful resources for citizens: https://www.aclu-wi.org/request-legal-assistance/, https://www.milwaukeeturners.org/know-your-rights, https://vdlf.org/know-your-rights/immigrant-rights/. Additional information on immigration rights and responsibilities is available through the City of Milwaukee’s Know Your Rights & Resources website.

We now have laws in place in Milwaukee that prohibit the use of masks for any law enforcement in our city. We believe that all law enforcement should be identifiable to the public and unmasked at all times, and we are requesting that Milwaukee Police and the Office of the City Attorney take the necessary steps to enforce these laws and to immediately address any observed violations.

Additionally, in accordance with another new law we have approved, we are doing everything we can to stop ICE from using city property for staging or any other activities.

Together, we can stand up to ICE and help make Milwaukee a shining example of lawful and moral resistance to federal terror and tyranny.

Based on reporting by Milwaukee Community Journal.

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