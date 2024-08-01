America’s High School Students to Descend Upon Walt Disney World Resort for HBCU Week Foundation College Fair in October

College fair at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex expected to be among the foundation’s largest ever; More than 8,000 high school students from the Southeast and beyond invited to attend; College admissions and four-year scholarships to be awarded on the spot; Event is part of Walt Disney World’s ongoing support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Aug. 1, 2024) – The HBCU Week Foundation is bringing its college fair to Walt Disney World Resort for the second time, continuing Walt Disney World’s support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The HBCU Week Foundation is a nonprofit organization that encourages high school-age youth to enroll in HBCUs, provides scholarship dollars for matriculation, and sustains a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America. It’s a two-day event that takes place every other year and is happening Oct. 23-24 this year at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which last hosted the event in 2022.

The event will feature a reception along with a college fair that’s expected to draw nearly 8,000 high school students from across the Southeast and beyond, making it one of the foundation’s largest ever. On hand will be more than 40 representatives from the nation’s HBCUs, some of whom will be granting on-the-spot admissions and four-year scholarships worth millions of dollars. There will be lots of Disney magic sprinkled throughout the event, including appearances by beloved Disney characters, entertainment, music, and some special surprise moments that can only happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth. The 2022 event at Walt Disney World featured more than 8,000 attendees and over $11 million in scholarships, which were both event records at that time.

“I am incredibly grateful to Walt Disney World Resort for its unwavering support in providing high school students with the opportunity to participate in one of the largest college fairs in the nation,” says Ashley Christopher, founder of HBCU Week Foundation. “Their commitment not only opens doors to HBCUs but also paves a path towards a debt-free education for these bright young minds. Together, we are shaping a future where dreams know no financial barriers.” Walt Disney World’s support of the HBCU Week Foundation College Fair is part of an ongoing collaboration between the foundation and Disney on the Yard, an initiative focused on deepening Disney’s engagement with HBCUs. By working closely with HBCUs, Disney aims to continue building a long-term pipeline for HBCU graduates through the development of student internships, mentorship opportunities, career and employee spotlights, scholarships, and more.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming to see the smiles and excitement on these students’ faces when they receive acceptance letters and scholarships,” says Avis Lewis, executive champion of Disney on the Yard. “This kind of joy fuels Disney’s commitment to supporting this event and Disney on the Yard. We want to provide these students with the chance to attend college and pursue successful careers, and we view this as just the beginning of their journey.” Likewise, the HBCU Week Foundation plans to deepen its commitment to supporting HBCUs through a recent $1 million grant, which will assist in expanding the foundation’s ongoing efforts to advance HBCU enrollment, offer academic scholarships, and guide students through successful transitions from university life to professional careers.

For more information about the HBCU Week Foundation College Fair and for students to register for the college fair, visit http://www.HBCUWeek.org.

About HBCU Week

HBCU Week was founded by Ashley Christopher, Esq. in 2017. It is managed by the HBCU Week Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. HBCU Week consists of multi-day events held throughout the nation each year, designed to encourage high school-aged youth to enroll in HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America. A highlight of our events is the College Fair, which offers on-the-spot college acceptance and scholarships to qualified high school seniors. The foundation’s mission is rooted in its resounding commitment to introduce high school students to the rich heritage and esteemed legacies of HBCUs with the ultimate goal of inspiring them to explore these institutions for their higher education aspirations. For more information, visit http://www.HBCUWeek.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is one of the nation’s premier sites for large-scale events and amateur sports. Over the years, the complex has hosted as many as 100 entertainment and sporting events each year and has accommodated 70 different sports featuring athletes from 70 different countries. Designed to provide professional, amateur and youth athletes with experiences synonymous with the names Disney and ESPN, the 220-acre facility features multiple competition venues, including 16 baseball/softball fields, a 9,500-seat ballpark, 18 multi-purpose outdoor fields for soccer, football, and field hockey, three indoor venues for basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, dance and other indoor sports, a track & field facility and a cross-country course. For more information, visit disneysportsnews.com for news releases, photos and videos. Follow us on Twitter at @ESPNWWOS and at Facebook at ESPNWWOS.

About Disney on the Yard

Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do at The Walt Disney Company. Disney on the Yard was established to deepen engagement and relationships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We are energized and committed to creating meaningful connections through student internships, networking, mentorship opportunities, career showcases, and more. We will continue to make a difference and move in a more inclusive direction where everyone can be their authentic selves.

