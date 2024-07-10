AOC Files Impeachment Articles Against Supreme Court Justices

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, renowned for her unyielding and fiery approach to governance, has taken unprecedented steps against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito by introducing articles of impeachment on Wednesday. This decisive action comes as accusations of corruption fly along with a deepening constitutional crisis.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Ocasio-Cortez arrived in Congress in 2019 with a flare, temperament, and youthful enthusiasm not seen in a long time. She also arrived as part of “The Squad,” and the 34-year-old firebrand, better known as AOC, has taken a no-holds-barred approach to governing, something rarely seen in Democrats. Now, she’s leading the charge against a heavily right-leaning and potentially corrupt U.S. Supreme Court.

“The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large,” Ocasio-Cortez declared in a press release. She condemned the justices for their “pattern of refusal to recuse” from cases involving their personal and financial interests and their “failure to disclose” millions of dollars in gifts spanning decades.

The impeachment resolutions are rooted in allegations that Thomas and Alito have repeatedly failed to disclose significant financial gifts and have refused to recuse themselves from cases with clear conflicts of interest. Thomas faces additional scrutiny for not recusing himself from cases involving his wife’s legal and financial interests. At the same time, Alito is accused of presiding over cases where he had a personal bias.

Ocasio-Cortez’s bold move follows a contentious 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that granted presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution, a decision that favored former President Trump amidst his multiple felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social platform X.

Their affiliations with the “Stop the Steal” movement, which questioned the validity of the 2020 election, have made the allegations against Thomas and Alito worse. Thomas’s wife played a significant role in the movement, and Alito faced criticism for a flag associated with the movement flying over his home. Both justices have refused calls to recuse themselves from related cases, raising serious concerns about their impartiality.

In parallel with Ocasio-Cortez’s impeachment resolutions, Democratic lawmakers have proposed reforms to increase accountability within the Supreme Court. These include imposing term limits on justices, establishing an enforceable code of ethics, expanding the number of judges, and enhancing congressional oversight.

This week, Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for potential violations of ethics, false statements, and tax laws. They highlighted solid evidence of Thomas’s failure to disclose over $267,000 in forgiven debt for a luxury motorcoach and numerous other undisclosed gifts from billionaire benefactors.

The senators stressed the need for thorough investigation and accountability, noting that no government official should be above the law. “Presented with opportunities to resolve questions about his conduct, Justice Thomas has maintained a suspicious silence,” they wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez underscored the gravity of the situation, concluding, “The integrity of our democracy is at stake. We must act decisively to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no one is above it, not even Supreme Court Justices.”



