Brotherhood Crusade Champions Recovery Efforts for Victims of Devastating Eaton Fire

By Stacy M. Brown

BlackPressUSA.com Senior National Correspondent

In the aftermath of the devastating Eaton fire in January, which claimed 17 lives and destroyed thousands of structures in Altadena and Pasadena, the Brotherhood Crusade has been at the forefront of the recovery efforts. Established in 1968 by community activist Walter Bremond and the Los Angeles Black Congress, the Brotherhood Crusade has a long-standing mission to improve the quality of life in South LA by ensuring equitable access to resources and support. The Eaton fire required an immediate and sustained response. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brotherhood Crusade demonstrated its capacity for crucial support by distributing over $1.2 million to community members who could not work. In response to the Eaton fire, Charisse Bremond Weaver, president and CEO of the Brotherhood Crusade, detailed to media members the rapid organization of aid. “As the fires raged, we coordinated with Cathy Hughes of Urban One and our board chair Danny Bakewell Sr., focusing on how to support our families in Altadena and Pasadena,” she said.

The coordination led to the formation of the Brotherhood Crusade Wildfire Relief Fund in partnership with Urban One Cares, the philanthropic arm of Urban One. The goal of the fund is to provide immediate financial relief to those impacted by the fires, helping cover costs such as mortgages and temporary housing until families can rebuild their homes. “Offering financial support was essential due to the huge costs families faced,” Bremond Weaver said. The fund has already raised over $500,000 and has distributed more than $90,000 directly to families affected by the disaster. “You take care of people the way you would want to be taken care of if something like this happened to you,” Bremond Weaver stated.

The Brotherhood Crusade plans to raise millions more to continue providing weekly checks to families over the next three to five years, ensuring long-term support for those affected by the fires. Bobby R. Henry Sr., chair of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, praised the efforts of the Brotherhood Crusade and its media partners, including the L.A. Sentinel, Urban One, Radio One, and Reach Media. “The resilience and solidarity displayed through initiatives like the Brotherhood Crusade Wildfire Relief Fund embody the true spirit of collective uplift,” Henry remarked. “Through unity and dedicated action, we help families and businesses recover, rebuild, and regain hope for the future.”

Donations can be made at http://www.brotherhoodcrusade.org.