Chevrolet Celebrates Year 8 of “Discover the Unexpected” Internship Program, Partnering with HBCU Talent

DETROIT – Chevrolet recently hosted ten HBCU students from across the country for the closing activities of the “Discover the Unexpected” (DTU) internship program. Over the course of ten weeks, students engaged in an immersive experience focusing on marketing and communications, content creation, and the latest technological advancements in the automotive industry.

During the program, the fellows collaborated with journalists from the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and explored the 2024 Chevrolet Trax on a group curated road trip, covering the Major League Baseball Tribute to the Negro League Game at Rickwood Field in Alabama, the 2nd Annual Swingman HBCU All-star game held during MLB All Star Weekend in Arlington, TX, and other national and local stories. This experience was designed to enhance their professional skills, tackle innovative assignments, and document their journey on social media. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Chevrolet and the NNPA have partnered to host the DTU internship.

The 2024 DTU mentors and ambassadors, all HBCU alumni, provided invaluable professional insights and support throughout the program. Television host and actor Terrence Jenkins, also known as Terrence J, returned for his third year as an ambassador.

“College is a formative experience, and having opportunities and support during this time is invaluable. When utilized effectively, these opportunities can significantly impact future success,” said Jenkins. “As a proud HBCU graduate, I’m thrilled to return to DTU and work with Chevrolet and NNPA to inspire the next generation of talented communications, journalism, and marketing professionals.”

Steve Majoros, Chief Marketing Officer at Chevrolet, emphasized the brand’s dedication to the DTU program.

“It has been an honor to witness the growth of the DTU program over the years and to continue to provide support to HBCUs,” Majoros said. “Our new tagline, ‘Together Let’s Drive,’ reflects how DTU, Chevrolet and the NNPA play a role to provide mentorship and real-world experience, helping students align with successful career trajectories. Each cohort always rises to the occasion to do its part making DTU an annual journey that’s best completed together. This program also helps us understand and connect with young, diverse consumers.”

Dr. Benjamin Chavis, NNPA President and CEO, also praised the program’s success.

“I am excited and humbled by the ongoing success and evolution of our partnership with Chevrolet for DTU,” Chavis said. “This program is life-changing for HBCU students, both professionally and personally, and it prepares them for future careers.”

The DTU internship began on June 12 and concluded with a ceremony in Detroit on August 9. Upon completing the program, Chevrolet and the NNPA awarded each fellow $18,000 in scholarships and stipends, bringing the total amount awarded to $930,000, supporting 69 students from 23 unique HBCUs. To learn more about Discover the Unexpected, visit https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in nearly 80 countries with nearly 2.7 million cars and trucks sold in 2021. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

NNPA is a trade association of the more than 200 African American-owned community newspapers from around the United States. Since its founding 79 years ago, NNPA has consistently been the voice of the black community and an incubator for news that makes history and impacts our country. As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in America, NNPA delivers news, information, and commentary to over 20 million people each week.