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After the greatest comeback in NBA finals history – 29 points! – “the greatest shot in Knicks history” – Anunoby’s last-second tip-in – some divine intervention – a Pope Leo jersey – and a smudging to erase the vile Trump stench, the New York Knicks are in sight of their first title in over 50 years. “Bedlam at the Garden!” ESPN exclaimed. And across the city, now a jubilant, unified sea of orange and blue watch parties, viral chants, rare hope against hope. One fan: “The city feels alive. Thank God for the Knicks.”

The Knicks had won a remarkable 13 straight playoff games, last losing in April, before the seven-game finals against the San Antonio Spurs; of those, they won the first two, only to fall to Trump Disaster Syndrome – everything he touches dies – in the third. In Wednesday’s nail-biter of a Game 4, they began their historic rally in the second half, chipping away at a seemingly hopeless 29-point deficit, gaining ground in the 4th quarter and, with a stunning 1.2 seconds left, taking it 107-106 after OG Anunoby gently tipped in a Jalen Brunson shot that ricocheted short. The epic win leaves the Knicks within one game of a championship they haven’t won since 1973, when their city looked like this. Now, residents say, it’s “electric.”

The Knicks’ success has created frenzied joy in a city beset by high prices, traffic snafus and years of sports heartaches – amidst which long-suffering Knicks fans, says one, “have endured, a specific species of human that should be studied.” They also present a unified front in a city split between baseball’s Yankees and Mets and football’s Jets and Giants. New Jersey will host this year’s World Cup finals, but its tribute to “the beautiful game,” long plagued by scandal and corruption, is already marred by a racist regime hassling, interrogating or barring players, officials, journalists and fans from Somalia, Senegal, Haiti, Iraq, Iran and other dark-skinned locales, with a looming threat of ICE goons in attendance.

In contrast, the come-from-behind Knicks have done what sports at their best should: bring people together. New York’s rush hour has become a vast sweep of blue and orange caps, jerseys, hoodies, with a “Please win before I die” t-shirt from Old Jewish Men. Strangers on streets and subways do a peculiarly New York call-and- response: “Let’s go Knicks!” to “Knicks in five!” Bar and neighborhood watch parties pop up, some using bedsheet screens. One was just held at a Brooklyn funeral home – “If things go wrong, there’s room for grief” – with a poster board for fans to write the names of those they’re missing, “just like the the guy down the street and the lady in the bodega…so people know they’re not alone.

The finals have given a boost to legit pan-sports nerd – “New Yorkers can smell a phony” – Mayor Zohran Mamdani. A rabid Arsenals fan, he’s heavily promoted the World Cup – choosing Morocco to win in The Guardian’s Bracketology game – “The heart wants what it wants” – offering $50 tickets to 1,000 New Yorkers, celebrating the vision of Brazilian, German, Ecuadorians who will “watch together, celebrate together, shout at referees together – respectfully.” With the Knicks, he’s likewise praised how Knick fever has “lit this city up” and relished his role as head, albeit ambivalent, cheerleader against a common sports foe. Asked in April about a possible win, he said, “As a New Yorker, I can’t wait. As the mayor? Absolute chaos.”

Again, he’s all in. As a candidate, he interviewed Knicks fans and made Go-Knicks videos. During the finals, he’s turned up at watch parties, put hand-painted cutouts of former Knicks greats at City Hall, visited a Knicks-hued subway stop, touted the $90 million in revenues from each home game, sported a Knicks jersey under his suit jacket and signed a symbolic executive order repealing bedtimes for kids during the finals. While resale ticket prices to home games have obscenely soared to over $8,000, and many courtside seats are reportedly gifted to local celebrities, Mamdani shelled out $1,000 for a standing room only ticket to the Monday game – unfortunately, the one hijacked by the Narcissist-In-Chief.

Like New Yorkers didn’t hate him enough already, Trump’s random, clueless attendance saw watch parties cancelled, hours-long lines, bags banned, fans and even players (understandable, given most are black) TSA-wanded, and a blocks-wide, NYPD-enforced “frozen zone” that turned the area outside Madison Square Gardens from “a showcase of unbridled humanity to a post-apocalyptic wasteland” – all for him to be thunderously booed as he smirked, saluted and promptly fell asleep until his granddaughter poked him awake. It probably didn’t help when those who’d waited in line for hours also got to see fucking Jared Kushner, “patron saint of failing upward,” respectfully, infuriatingly escorted in by police.

Before Wednesday’s game, a fan thoughtfully burned sage outside the Garden “to remove the sulfuric stench and bad vibes” from Pres. Poopy-Pants’ visit. The Knicks also reportedly got help from on high: From the three “Nova Knicks” – Brunson, Hart, Bridges – who graduated from Catholic Villanova, and Pope Leo XIV, who earned a math degree there in 1977. To ensure his blessing, die-hard Knicks fan Spike Lee had earlier worn a custom Knicks jersey – “Pope Leo #14” – he’d had “P🏀PE LE🏀” sign at the Vatican last year. Thus, the surreal 29-point comeback, and “the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball” – per OG, “right hand from God.” The Nation‘s Dave Zirin: “With the Trump Stench Gone, the Knicks Make History.”

– YouTube www.youtube.com

What Ben Stiller courtside called “the most insane comeback I’ve ever seen” left astounded fans and MSG staff roaring, leaping, open-mouthed with joy and shock. Within minutes of the buzzer, thousands of blue-and-orange-bedecked fans had surged into the city streets, chanting “Knicks in five!” and, in a few feral instances, “Fuck you Wemby!” A Knicks robot chased some Spurs fans, cops arrested a few rowdy fans, the Empire State Building glowed in orange and blue. The New Yorker‘s David Remnick couldn’t sleep after “the greatest Knicks win ever” and OG’s “most astonishing shot in franchise history”; he got up at 3 a.m. to doomscroll on “the truth machine to see if this had really happened,” and finally “realize it was true.”

“Curb your enthusiasm,” he warned, and yes, Larry David was courtside, thrilled. “At least a little.” Remnick noted that Saturday is the fifth game, and anything can still happen. Fandom, he added, “is complicated, also mostly a matter of patience. Real fandom is about endurance and waiting.” Likely nothing that MD Ahnaf Hossain, a 23-year-old Knicks fan and TikToker with smart marketing skills, doesn’t know. Reveling in a moment of sportsmanship “bringing a type of love we haven’t seen in the city for a long, long time,” he created a hip-hop, Haiku-like anthem to celebrate its unity in toxic times. “I grew up with Jews, Muslims, Haitians, Pakistanis, Bengalis,” Hossain said. “I just had to bring everyone together.”

His first “pure New York City poetry” came after the Knicks lost the third game. He wrote and recorded, “My mayor Muslim/My bagel’s Jewish/My Christian Dior/Knicks in four.” It got over 7 million views. After Wednesday’s impossible win, he filmed an updated version: “My mayor still Muslim/My bagel’s still Jewish/The pope’s on our side/Knicks in five.” Meanwhile, his mayor, Mamdani, posted his own response to the win: “SPEECHLESS. LFGK,” aka “Let’s fucking go Knicks.” He also made a brief, giddy video. “The energy in our city is incredible,” he said. “Time and again, people have doubted the Knicks. Time and again, the Knicks have proven the doubters wrong… I have just three words for my fellow New Yorkers. Knicks in 5.”