Compton Museum Sponsors Rodeo to Celebrate Cowboy Culture

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Compton is a storied city with tons of history, from being one of the oldest cities in the county to one of the most artistically diverse. Incorporated in May 1888, Compton is also known for its cowboy culture, which one organization hopes to bring back to the city.

The Compton Museum will hold the Compton Rodeo on Saturday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, at the Martin Family Ranch, located at 439 West Caldwell, in Compton. The event celebrates the legacy and history of the cowboy culture of Compton.

“Two years ago, we had an exhibition called “Carritos from the Hood” about Hispanic and Black cowboys and the history of it,” explained Andesh Clay, marketing outreach coordinator for The Compton Museum and member of Color Compton. Participants have fun while dancing to Latin sounds at The Compton Museum’s Kumba Night. (Courtesy photo)

“So, we decided to do a few fundraising activities last summer, and one of those fundraisers was a Kumba Night, and when I saw how successful that was, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s dope. All right, if that is so good, I’m sure a rodeo can be something for my community.’ So, I pitched the idea to them, and because of the buzz, how big I was planning on it, they gave me the opportunity to do it this year.”

The Compton Rodeo will be unlike any other but will also feature some rodeo traditions according to Clay.

“The rodeo is not a traditional rodeo; it’s a rodeo-themed event, so there’ll be no bull riding and barrel racing; it’ll be more like a trail ride that they do in the South,” he explained. The Compton Museum is located at 306 West Compton Blvd., in the city of Compton. (Courtesy photo)

“We’ll have music, a DJ, food vendors, horses, a mechanical bull, spades, dominoes, a few more outside activities, and this is all to help fundraise for the bigger building that we’re trying to obtain here in Compton.”

The Compton Rodeo is also a benefit to help the Compton Museum expand its physical footprint.

“The Compton Museum has been around for three years now. We’re a private museum,” Clay said.

“Certain museums [are] funded and created by the city; other ones are created by people. We were created by one of the community members; her name is [Abigail Lopez-Byrd]. We’re now trying to expand and get a bigger building.” Located at 306 West Compton Blvd, the Compton Museum holds and pays tribute to much of the city’s history. Some of the artwork and interior of the Compton Museum. (Courtesy photo)

Many historic items from Compton and beyond are located in the museum itself.

“We have a road to the exhibition, so every four months, we completely change it to give the community something new. In each exhibition you get to see artists from the community, you get to see a new part of Compton,” he said.

“So, like this current exhibition is about the environment and the history of environmental racism and other types of things. We’ve done stuff on MLK Monument, on hip hop, and the different artists that have come out of Compton. I think people can expect to learn something new about their city when they come.”

Also, Clay said folks can expect to enjoy good food.

“At the rodeo, we’re going to have barbecue from a local barbecue spot that just opened up. We’re going to have funnel cake, Caribbean food, tacos, wings, and a dope lemonade spot that serves all kinds of lemonade with candy on top. Yeah, it’s going to be a dope, dope experience,” insisted Clay. Marquell Byrd, co-founder of the Compton Museum, takes the mic at the Kumba Night event. (Courtesy photo)

With the Compton Rodeo, Clay added, “I hope people take away that Compton has many facets to it. It’s not just probably the most popular or the most known narrative about it. There’re a bunch of different people and places and cultures that come out of Compton.

“This is just one of them. So, I think just expanding their idea of it and letting people know that we can have events and they can be big, and they can be safe, and it can be fun in the city.”

Clay also believes that the event not only helps the Compton Museum but also honors the cowboy history of Compton.

“Compton has a rich history of cowboys. The first part of Compton that was created was called Richland Farms, and that area is an agricultural area, and so to this day the area is in place for ranchers to have their horses and their stables,” he said.

“So, that’s how Compton started, and paying ode to that, and celebrating that for one day? I think it’s extremely important. And who best to do that than the museum?”

Based on reporting by Los Angeles Sentinel.