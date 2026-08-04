Orange County’s Next Mayor Faces Voters Tonight

Four candidates seeking Orange County’s most powerful elected office will participate in a televised debate tonight as early voting continues across the county.
by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com
The candidates are technology entrepreneur Chris Messina, Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. The debate begins at 8 p.m. and will stream through WFTV. WFTV
Early voting began Monday and runs through August 16 at Orange County locations. Most other Central Florida counties begin early voting later this week.
Orlando Advocate analysis
Orange County’s mayor has enormous influence over development, transportation, public safety, tourism-tax spending and the county budget. Yet campaigns often remain dominated by biography, endorsements and broad promises.
Tonight’s debate should be judged by whether candidates provide specific, measurable answers on:
- Affordable housing production and renter protection
- Tourism dollars and who actually benefits
- Transportation beyond road expansion
- Pine Hills, Eatonville and west Orange County investment
- Tourism-tax accountability
- Public contracting and Black-business participation
- Data centers and utility demand
- Development costs and infrastructure capacity
- Fire Rescue leadership and budget oversight
- Youth violence and neighborhood prevention programs
- Ethics, transparency and public-record access
The central Advocate question is:
Which candidate has the clearest plan to ensure that Orange County’s growth improves life for residents—not merely investors and visitors?