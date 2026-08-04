Orange County’s Next Mayor Faces Voters Tonight

Four candidates seeking Orange County’s most powerful elected office will participate in a televised debate tonight as early voting continues across the county.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

The candidates are technology entrepreneur Chris Messina, Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. The debate begins at 8 p.m. and will stream through WFTV. WFTV

Early voting began Monday and runs through August 16 at Orange County locations. Most other Central Florida counties begin early voting later this week.

Orlando Advocate analysis

Orange County’s mayor has enormous influence over development, transportation, public safety, tourism-tax spending and the county budget. Yet campaigns often remain dominated by biography, endorsements and broad promises.

Tonight’s debate should be judged by whether candidates provide specific, measurable answers on:

Affordable housing production and renter protection

Tourism dollars and who actually benefits

Transportation beyond road expansion

Pine Hills, Eatonville and west Orange County investment

Tourism-tax accountability

Public contracting and Black-business participation

Data centers and utility demand

Development costs and infrastructure capacity

Fire Rescue leadership and budget oversight

Youth violence and neighborhood prevention programs

Ethics, transparency and public-record access

The central Advocate question is: